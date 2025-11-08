Kamloops News

Samples collected after Kamloops Lake fuel spill fall within drinking water guidelines

Savona water given all clear

Photo: Michael Grenier Crews work to bolster containment booms on Kamloops Lake, where 17 CPKC cars left the tracks on Saturday, Nov. 1, between Tobiano and Kamloops.

UPDATE: 5:33 p.m.

Drinking water in Savona has not been impacted by a train derailment west of Kamloops that saw an estimated 80,000 litres of jet fuel leak into Kamloops Lake.

According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, water quality test results show there is no contamination of the Savona Community Water System and there has been no impact to drinking water in the community.

The TNRD said it is awaiting the results of further testing conducted for the intake of the Walhachin Community Water System.

"At this time, the risk to the Walhachin Community Water System remains very low," the TNRD said.

Bluestem Utilities, the water purveyor for Tobiano, told Castanet Thursday it had shifted to its operating process to only use the intake when an operator is on-site and has completed a thorough inspection.

“Should conditions change and a complete intake shutdown become necessary, our reservoirs have sufficient short-term capacity to maintain service while we plan next steps,” said president Darrin Stephanson.

“At this time, we do not have any concerns about our ability to continue providing safe and reliable water service to our customers.”

The Village of Ashcroft, which is about 60 kilometres downstream from the spill, said it's bringing in an external expert to conduct testing of the village’s water system.

Frederick, about 2.5 kilometres downstream from the derailment site, has been advised by Interior Health to not drink water from Kamloops Lake.

The TNRD said regular testing of water quality will continue and staff would continue to monitor the situation alongside the Ministry of Environment and Interior Health, while CPKC continues to clean up the site.

UPDATE: 1:47 p.m.

An environmental consultant working with CPKC has determined water samples collected from Kamloops Lake fall within provincial drinking water guidelines.

Testing was conducted after a fuel spill following a train derailment west of Kamloops, which saw an estimated 80,000 litres of jet fuel leak into the water.

B.C.’s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said in an update on Friday that CPKC’s water quality results came from samples taken between Sunday and Tuesday.

“CPKC’s environmental consultant noted that all samples are within BC Source Drinking Water Guidelines,” the post said.

The ministry said water sampling efforts continued Thursday with additional sites identified for sampling, including the communities of Frederick and Walhachin.

“Ongoing data collection from sampling events will continue to guide and inform future response actions,” the post reads.

Four of the 17 CPKC rail cars that left the tracks on Saturday, Nov. 1, were loaded wth jet fuel, five were hauling gypsum and one was carrying pulp products. The other seven cars were empty, but three of them were tankers that previously contained gasoline.

Booms have been set up on the lake to keep spilled fuel isolated for cleanup, but ministry officials have said the sheen has escaped containment.

The ministry said work has continued to clean up the site, and containment booms remain in the water along the shore.

No visible sheen was seen on the lake during a fly over the site on Thursday, the ministry said.

According to the province, a CPKC team has joined federal and provincial representatives to assess the shoreline and plan further clean-up efforts.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Results of deep water samples from near Tobiano are expected imminently after a fuel spill following a train derailment west of Kamloops saw an estimated 80,000 litres of jet fuel leak into Kamloops Lake.

Four of the 17 CPKC rail cars that left the tracks on Saturday were loaded with jet fuel, five were hauling gypsum and one was carrying pulp products. The other seven are empty, but three of them are tankers that previously contained gasoline.

Booms have been set up on the lake to keep the spilled fuel isolated for cleanup, but officials from B.C.'s Ministry of Environment have acknowledged the sheen has escaped containment.

The Ministry of Environment said preliminary estimates suggest approximately 68,000 litres of aviation fuel leaked from a rail car. That’s in addition to an earlier estimate of 12,700 litres, which was the estimated amount that leaked from a second car.

“This brings CPKC’s total preliminary estimation of product lost to 80,700 litres between the two rail cars that were carrying aviation fuel," the ministry's update reads.

The update also noted no visible sheen was seen on the lake Thursday, outside of the boom containment area.

Some told not to consume

Michael Grenier, Area J director for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, told Castanet that estimate was a “considerable increase” from previous information he had received, and now creates greater urgency to receive the water testing results.

He said results of the deep water testing are expected any time now.

Grenier said the community of Frederick, about 2.5 kilometres downstream from the derailment site, has been advised by Interior Health to not drink water from Kamloops Lake.

“Right now everything is precautionary, it’s just heightened as a result of the new number of aviation fuel release," he said.

In a statement, Tobiano’s water purveyor, Bluestem Utilities, said as a precaution it has shifted to its operating process to only use the intake when an operator is on-site and has completed a thorough inspection.

Bluestem said it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular contact with Interior Health and the Ministry of Environment and Parks to ensure its response aligns with regulatory guidance.

“Should conditions change and a complete intake shutdown become necessary, our reservoirs have sufficient short-term capacity to maintain service while we plan next steps,” said president Darrin Stephanson.

“At this time, we do not have any concerns about our ability to continue providing safe and reliable water service to our customers.”

The water system in Savona is operated by the TNRD, and Grenier said the regional district is continuing to monitor water quality and is waiting for the deep water test results.

“The concern is to get these test results back quickly and to have not only an ongoing regime of testing, but advice from the Ministry of Environment, from Interior Health for our constituents that are downstream from this,” Grenier said.

The Village of Ashcroft, which is about 60 kilometres downstream from the spill, said it's bringing in an external expert to conduct testing of the village’s water system.

Testing will continue

Staff from B.C.'s Environmental Emergency Branch were on site Wednesday and oversaw water sampling and a shoreline assessment.

The ministry said results from samples taken earlier in the week determined water in the lake was safe for consumption. Further samples have been taken in Fredrick and Walhachin.

The ministry said data from sampling will guide its response.

A shoreline clean-up specialist arrived on site Thursday.

The ministry said three empty rail cars containing residual gasoline remained at the derailment site on Wednesday, with one on the slope leading to the lake and two others in the water.

CPKC has said there were no injuries and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.