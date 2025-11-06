Kamloops News

Drug warning issued in Kamloops after opioid found in crystal meth

Increased risk of overdose

Photo: Interior Health If you have drugs that look like this in Kamloops, Interior Health wants you to get them tested due to an increased risk of overdose.

Drug users in the Kamloops area are being warned of an increased risk of overdose due to a batch of meth found to contain a dangerous opioid.

According to an Interior Health drug alert, the substance is being sold as side, meth, crystal meth or methamphetamine. It contains butonitazene, which poses a risk of overdose — especially to people who do not regularly use opioids.

IH said butonitazene is more potent than morphine but less potent than fentanyl.

Anyone with a substance that looks like the image above is urged to have their drugs tested at ASK Wellness, 433 Tranquille Rd. Tips about safer drug use can be found on the notice below this story.

The alert will remain in effect until Nov. 12.