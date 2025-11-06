Kamloops News

Two students struck by vehicle outside North Kamloops high school

Pedestrians injured in crash

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops Mounties could be seen interviewing witnesses after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 6, outside NorKam secondary.

Two high school students are in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle after getting off a bus on Thursday morning outside a North Kamloops school.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Kenora Road outside NorKam secondary at about 8:30 a.m. for a report of a collision.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.

“Both students have been taken to hospital by BC Ambulance with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

“The students got off a city bus and proceeded behind the bus to cross the street when they were struck.”

Mounties could be seen interviewing witnesses in the area and Kenora Road was closed for a brief time. Investigators appeared to be focusing their interest on an area on the south side of Kenora Road near a bus stop.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.