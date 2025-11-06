Kamloops News

Families of TRU crash victims describe painful grieving process

'Our family is shattered'

The grief was palpable inside a Kamloops courtroom as more than a dozen people expressed the sorrow they’ve lived through the past two years waiting for answers following a devastating car crash that killed a Kamloops student athlete and severely injured two of his teammates.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett, 30, was fined $1,800 and issued a 15-month driving prohibition on Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court, where he was sentenced on one count of driving without due care and attention.

He was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck on the afternoon of Nov. 29, 2023, when it crashed into a Volkswagen Jetta on McGill Road, killing Owyn McInnis and seriously injuring Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse.

The three members of Thompson Rivers University's men's volleyball team were headed to a nearby restaurant to get lunch after practice. The Jetta was struck while stopped at a light on McGill Road at University Drive.

Abbinett fell asleep at the wheel of the pickup truck moments before the crash, accelerating while unconscious to 112 km/h before impact. He co-operated with police, and court heard he expressed confusion at the scene about "blacking out."

Police determined Abbinett was sober and he has no known medical conditions that would explain a sudden loss of consciousness.

The judge said the case should serve as a reminder about dangers on the road "and the need to make decisions that keep us safe and keep other drivers safe."

14 victim impact statements

Loved ones described feelings of disbelief and helplessness when they learned of the crash, as well as anger over the senselessness of the incident, and detailed how lives have been forever changed by the careless actions of one individual.

Speaking to Castanet outside the courthouse following the ruling, parents of the victims said the lenient decision was expected and unsatisfactory.

Six months in jail and probation were on the table, court heard, but prosecutors were asking for a fine in the range of $1,800 and $2,000, plus a driving prohibition between 18 and 24 months. Abbinett's defence lawyer sought a fine in the same range and a 12-month driving ban.

Many in the courtroom shed tears on Wednesday as 14 victim impact statements were filed, many of them read aloud by people struggling at times to hold back tears of their own.

"Our family is shattered like a giant puzzle that’s been thrown on the ground," Erin Walter, McInnis' mother, said during her statement.

“Every morning I wake up to the unbearable truth — my son is gone. I will never feel his hug again, hear his voice, see him come through the front door."

Abbinett did not address the court during the sentencing hearing, denying to do so when asked by by the judge whether he had anything to say. He remained motionless throughout the hearing, staring straight ahead with his head down, only looking back when asked to do so by Brinnen's father.

'A bright, beautiful future'

McInnis, 22, was in the back seat of the Jetta when Abbinett’s speeding truck slammed into the trunk. The truck came to a rest on top of the back of the Jetta.

McInnis was pronounced dead at Royal Inland Hospital.

Court heard he was an aspiring gym teacher, had a passion for volleyball and was engaged to be married.

His fiance, Amberly Wingenbach, said trauma following the incident caused her to take time away from university. She said she couldn’t work or drive after the crash.

“I've become a shell of someone that used to be,” she said.

Brielle McInnis, Owyn's older sister, said she had an unbreakable bond with her brother, with whom she shared “every emotion imaginable.”

“For nearly two years, I've woken up every single day to grief so heavy I can barely breathe,” Brielle said.

She told Abbinett he changed the trajectory of her life and that of her family.

“I want you to know that you took more than a life — you took away a bright, beautiful future,” she said.

Amnesia wipes decades

Owen Waterhouse was behind the wheel of the Jetta and suffered a severe brain injury as a result of the crash.

Court heard he suffered amnesia that wiped out 20 years of memories. He was in a coma following the collision and had to relearn basic skills.

Waterhouse’s father, Rick, said Owen was in rough shape in hospital. He described the anguish of having to decide whether to allow doctors to perform a surgery to relieve swelling on his son's brain.

“I don't think you can imagine how hard it is to decide your son's fate, until it happens to you,” he told the court.

“Owen fought on against all odds. Every time he was pushed to the edge, he somehow pushed back. I sat by his bedside for five weeks. Owen will never remember any of this. I will never forget it.”

Waterhouse himself told the court the crash impacted his life a great deal. He was pursuing a career as a teacher at the time of the crash, and now he's had to relearn basic skills himself while recovering.

"I was an academic all-Canadian, an athlete that was able to keep an 80 per cent average in university, even though I was practicing and in school and working out," he said. "Now I am learning to write, read and do math again."

He said he's "still mad every day."

"I was at a red light getting something to eat after my workout and my life changed. The accident took everything from me,” he said.

Learned to walk again

Court heard Brinnen was in the front passenger seat the day of the crash, having called shotgun.

He suffered a severe spinal cord injury and was told by doctors he would never walk again, but he beat the odds and has now returned to TRU as an assistant volleyball coach.

WolfPack head coach Patrick Hennelly, one of the 14 people who read victim impact statements, said that is a testament to Brinnen’s resilience.

Riley’s father, Chris, told court the first 24 hours after the crash “was one of nightmares," during which time he felt overwhelming sadness and rage. He said he wanted revenge for his son for years, but the best revenge is none.

“Move on and don't become like those who hurt you — I have to choose the latter,” he said.

“There are no words to describe what he's [Riley's] been through for the fight that he continues to wage to try and build a life that wasn't in his plan.”

Brinnen’s mother, Ann Turner, said she’s bitter her son can no longer follow in his parents' footsteps to pursue a career as a police officer.

She said watching her son in pain while rehabilitating has been difficult.

“The hardest part of all of this, and still is, watching him go through something so tough and not being able to fix it — because that's what moms do,” Turner said.