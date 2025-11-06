Nearly 13,000 litres of aviation fuel spilled beside Kamloops Lake after derailment
Nearly 13,000 litres spilled
British Columbia's Environment Ministry estimates that almost 13,000 litres of aviation fuel was spilled in a train derailment on the banks of Kamloops Lake over the weekend.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City said on Sunday that about 17 rail cars left the tracks late Saturday about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops.
The railway said four cars were loaded with fuel and five were carrying gypsum, a product used in drywall, and some product had spilled from two cars.
An update from the ministry says preliminary estimates suggest about 12,700 litres of aviation fuel were released into the environment.
Containment booms have been set up in the lake, and the ministry says in an update issued Tuesday that aviation fuel was transferred from one of the cars and would be siphoned from another on Wednesday.
It says some sheen from the fuel was seen beyond the containment area on the lake due to windy conditions, and while water quality sampling has taken place, the results have not yet been received.
CPKC says there were no injuries, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
More Kamloops News
- 10 dead in shootingsTumbler Ridge - 9:08 pm
- Drugs, cash and stolen gunsRevelstoke - 8:00 pm
- Greenway trail closureKelowna - 8:00 pm
- Poll: A B.C. election?Poll - 7:30 pm
- 'No' to containers at homesOsoyoos - 7:00 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$920,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Righty (and Lefty) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate