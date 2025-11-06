Kamloops News

Nearly 13,000 litres of aviation fuel spilled beside Kamloops Lake after derailment

Photo: The Canadian Press Crews work to clean up more than 12,700 litres of aviation fuel that was released into Kamloops Lake, near Kamloops, B.C. in this Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 handout photo, following a train derailment on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Government of British Columbia (Mandatory Credit)

British Columbia's Environment Ministry estimates that almost 13,000 litres of aviation fuel was spilled in a train derailment on the banks of Kamloops Lake over the weekend.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City said on Sunday that about 17 rail cars left the tracks late Saturday about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops.

The railway said four cars were loaded with fuel and five were carrying gypsum, a product used in drywall, and some product had spilled from two cars.

An update from the ministry says preliminary estimates suggest about 12,700 litres of aviation fuel were released into the environment.

Containment booms have been set up in the lake, and the ministry says in an update issued Tuesday that aviation fuel was transferred from one of the cars and would be siphoned from another on Wednesday.

It says some sheen from the fuel was seen beyond the containment area on the lake due to windy conditions, and while water quality sampling has taken place, the results have not yet been received.

CPKC says there were no injuries, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.