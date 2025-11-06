Kamloops News

Interior Health in talks with five physicians after mass resignation of Kamloops OBGYNs

Five new OBGYNs courted

Photo: KTW file photo Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Interior Health’s CEO says five obstetrician-gynaecologists are in talks with staff, interested in working at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital — potential new recruits to help re-staff the hospital’s roster of doctors after the existing OBGYNs announced they were resigning en masse.

RIH’s staff of seven obstetrician gynaecologists tendered their resignation to the health authority last month, saying they are overworked and suffering extreme burnout after years of hearing potential solutions to the problem shot down.

IH has taken over physician recruitment at the request of the OBGYNs, according to IH CEO Sylvia Weir.

“It looks like we have five obstetricians at the moment that are at different stages of approach and interviews and references — so we are making good progress on recruitment, which is fantastic,” Weir told Castanet.

Out of these five recruits, Weir said some are from out of the country, while others would be relocating from elsewhere in B.C. or Canada.

“We have one from the U.S., we have some international interest and we also have Canadian interest. We have been prioritizing this group's recruitment and it looks like it's working,” she said.

'Optimistic' about progress

Weir said IH is also continuing talks with the resigning physicians, saying she is “optimistic” about the progress they could make.

In a statement released last month, the resigning doctors cited ongoing “safety issues due to changing workload and inability to recruit” as some reasons why they felt pushed to leave the hospital.

They said there aren’t enough OBGYNs in Kamloops, so in addition to other responsibilities, they are often covering two or more 24 hour on-call shifts at the hospital each week — which can mean up to 48 hours per week with no sleep.

The doctors said that in the past, they have asked for IH’s help with recruitment and locum incentives in order to manage workloads to “safe and sustainable levels” but the help they received had been inadequate.

Weir said if any or all of the seven OBGYNs choose to stay at RIH, the health authority will still continue its recruitment and will hire more new doctors to help balance workloads — alleviating one of the key problems raised by the resigning physicians.

“I'm hopeful that that some or all of the obstetricians who have felt overwhelmed and have taken the actions that they have to date will reconsider and perhaps stay with RIH. That’s my hope,” Weir said.

Weir wouldn’t discuss exactly how much pay the OBGYNs were being offered to work at the hospital. She said compensation is up to the Ministry of Health to negotiate, and IH’s role involved “smoothing workload and supporting with new recruits.”

"The ministry recognized that women's health requires significant investment and provided an offer that was a substantial increase," Weir said.

In addition to recruitment, Weir said Interior Health is also planning a “reinvigoration” of maternal, newborn and child health care programs, which involves assessing how other healthcare professional roles — family physicians, midwives, nurses or assistants — might help ease pressure on the obstetricians.

“We are looking at what we can do to support the family practitioners and the midwives who deal with the low-risk obstetrical patients. So it really is kind of a whole team-based approach,” Weir said.

Some on-call shifts unfilled

In a statement to Castanet Kamloops. Dr. Mark Masterson, vice president of medicine at Interior Health, confirmed a number of on-call shifts at RIH remain unfilled between now and the end of the year — and the number of unfilled shifts changes on a daily basis.

“We are working with the medical staff in the department as well as locums across the province to fill shifts whenever possible,” Masterson said.

Weir said the resigning OBGYNs are still taking on-call shifts at the Kamloops hospital, but one of the doctors has gone on parental leave which has left a gap.

If on-call shifts are left unfilled, IH’s contingency plan involves coordinating with local physicians who are not on call to provide coverage in urgent local cases, or arranging emergency transportation to another hospital.

“At this time, no patients have been transferred outside of Kamloops, including when an obstetrician-gynecologist was not available on call,” he said.

Anyone in labour is asked to go to RIH to be assessed.