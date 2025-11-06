Kamloops News

Thieves use vehicle to smash into Aberdeen store, steal merchandise

Photo: Castanet FILE - Lights on top of an RCMP vehicle

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a brazen burglary overnight Wednesday in which thieves used a car to smash through the front door of a store in Aberdeen.

According to police, officers were called to a business in the 1300-block of Hillside Drive just before 2 a.m.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said the report indicated a vehicle backed through the front door of a business.

“Although the vehicle was gone prior to police attending, it was later found after receiving a tip from the public of a suspicious vehicle,” she said.

“Police were able to match items that were stolen with those located inside the trunk.”

Napier said Mounties will be examining the car for physical evidence.

It’s not the first time thieves have used a vehicle to break into a store in the area. Last year, someone backed a pickup truck through the front door of Lululemon at Aberdeen Mall before stealing a quantity of merchandise.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's incident can call police at 250-828-3000.