North Shore business group's letter urges province for changes to curb street disorder, prioritize recovery

Photo: Contributed Police on scene in the 100-block of Tranquille Road on Sunday, Oct. 27, after a fatal overdose.

The North Shore Business Improvement Association has sent a letter to provincial government representatives calling for a new strategy to turn the tide on street disorder.

The letter was sent on Wednesday to B.C. Premier David Eby, BC Housing leadership and a number of provincial ministers.

"We're not trying to call out anybody, we're just wanting to have a better system and calling for change,” Arthur Loring, NSBIA president, told Castanet Kamloops. “A balanced approach is what we're looking for.”

In the letter, the NSBIA noted the North Shore has been “significantly impacted by the opioid crisis,” lacks recovery-focused housing and programming and suffers from poor case management at the street level.

It said this has led to business losses related to criminality, increased overdose deaths, social disruption and street entrenchment.

“To truly help people move forward and to protect community wellbeing, we must evolve to a complete system of care that connects housing, health and recovery,” the letter reads.

The NSBIA asked the provincial government to fund an “impact review” for the North Shore neighbourhood, evaluating emergency service and police call volumes by housing type, community and business impacts near low-barrier sites, and resident health and housing stability outcomes.

The letter also urged the B.C. government to work at building “a complete ‘system of care,” including more case management teams, complex care housing, ways to reconnect people who have disconnected from services, and shared data systems to coordinate health or justice interventions.

The association noted the idea is based in research from Simon Fraser University that showed less fragmented services can result in “a 70 per cent reduction in crime and a 50 per cent reduction in medical emergencies at equal or lower overall cost.”

The letter said the NSBIA wants to see recovery-focused housing and complex care programs prioritized.

It also included data outlining a financial argument for moving towards more recovery-oriented housing, noting the high cost for managing entrenched homelessness.

“We stand ready to work with you, Interior Health, BC Housing and local service agencies to implement these solutions on the ground,” the letter reads.

Loring said the letter was completed after listening to businesses who are saying that something has to change.

He said the letter recognizes the “heavy lifting” social agencies are doing, while pushing for change.

“We're not against housing. We recognize there’s certainly a need for it. So that's kind of where that's all come from — and just trying to advocate for changes, like what's happening right now is not working,” Loring said.

On Tuesday, Kamloops council adopted a motion put forward by Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, agreeing to send a letter to B.C. Premier David Eby and provincial ministers asking for an independent review of BC Housing programs. The letter has yet to be drafted.

Loring said the timing of the NSBIA's letter and council's decision was coincidental, but he ultimately hopes the province’s attention will be drawn to the important matter.

The NSIBA letter also comes on the heels of an overdose death near the business group's head office, an incident that had executive director Jeremy Heighton also calling for change.