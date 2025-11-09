Kamloops News

Disturbed asbestos at Westmount elementary pushes timeline for reopening into 2026

Students out until January

Photo: Josh Dawson Westmount Elementary School, the scene of a suspicious fire on Oct. 26, is not expected to reopen to students until after Winter Break.

Nearly 250 displaced elementary school students aren’t expected to return to Westmount elementary until the new year following a suspicious fire that disturbed materials containing asbestos.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews put out a blaze burning on the roof of Westmount elementary shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26. The school has been closed since the fire and students have resumed classes at three nearby schools.

SD73 said testing has revealed the fire caused asbestos contained materials to be disturbed, which has pushed the timeline for cleanup and remediation past Winter Break.

The school district said the longer timeline is due to added time needed to abate all asbestos contained materials, additional air and material testing and a tender and procurement process for the increased scope of remediation and abatement work.

“District staff have investigated the option of sealing off the impacted area, however this option doesn’t meet the safety standard required for students and staff to return,” SD73 said in a statement.

The school district said ensuring the school is safe for students and staff is its priority, and staff are committed to supporting students through the process.

Mounties have said the fire is believed to have been set intentionally and a person was seen on the roof of the school at the time it was sparked. The blaze is still under investigation and police said there are no updates as of Wednesday.

Students adjusting well

Westmount Parent Advisory Council chair Jelena Hansen said the displaced students have adapted well to their host schools — Kay Bingham, Parkcrest, and George Hilliard elementary schools.

She said parents werent surprised to hear the timeline had been extended or that there was asbestos in the building, noting the school was nearly 50 years old.

“We all know it takes time, and, I mean, we’re sending children and people back to work in that building, it needs to be safe,” Hansen said.

She said the students have switched over to their new schools almost seamlessly and the receiving schools have been welcoming and supportive of their new colleagues.

“For the kids, it’s an adventure. It’s a new playground, it’s new friends, it’s new things that they get to explore,” Hansen said. “It’s the time of their lives.”

Hansen said the Westmount PAC has been meeting and coordinating the school principals and PACs.

She said there has been a learning curve for parents, many of whom are learning new routines. She said some parents are missing their social groups from Westmount, as well.

“I think parents and teachers, like the adults in the situation, are taking it harder than the kids,” Hansen said.

A bottle drive for Westmount grade seven grads is being held at the Lorne street Bottle Depot — account number 258 — and a Beer and Burger night fundraiser is being held Nov. 28 at the Commodore Grand Cafe & Lounge on Victoria Street.