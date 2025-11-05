Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor no fan of amendments to his motion calling for BC Housing audit

Mayor backs out of motion

Photo: KTW file Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson's motion passed at Tuesday's meeting of Kamloops city council, but it was no thanks to him — he voted against it.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, who is pushing for an audit of BC Housing facilities in the city, was the lone vote in opposition of his own amended motion on Tuesday after rebuffing all tweaks suggested by his fellow city council members in a tense discussion that spanned two hours.

A version of Hamer-Jackson’s motion was adopted 8-1 during Tuesday's meeting after more than an hour and a half of discussion.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops following the meeting that he didn’t agree with the changes made to the motion.

“I didn't vote against my own motion. I voted against the amendments because I thought my motion was fine,” Hamer-Jackson said, saying the rest of council “chopped it up.”

“I didn't like the amendments. I liked it the way that I presented it.”

Three changes made

Hamer-Jackson’s motion revived a campaign call for an “independent external performance audit of taxpayer-funded BC Housing harm reduction/drug housing facilities” including shelters and supportive housing operated by local non-profits.

Since before he was elected, the mayor has called for such a review, attributing a number of incidents near his West Victoria Street business to residents of neighbouring supportive housing and shelter facilities. He has been openly critical of social agencies operating in the city.

The motion suggested writing a letter to B.C. Premier David Eby and several ministers asking them to commission the audit.

The motion also recommended council reinstate Hamer-Jackson as spokesperson so he could advocate for this specific matter — a responsibility removed following a turbulent few months at city hall last year.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council agreed to make three changes.

Council voted to remove the phrase drug housing from the motion, and also amended it to say Hamer-Jackson would work in partnership with council’s safety and security committee to draft the letter to provincial officials.

A third last-minute change emphasized a focus on an audit of taxpayer-funded BC Housing programs, with references to local facilities removed.

Coun. Kelly Hall said he believed the heart of the matter lies with the province and an audit of its funded services and outcomes. He said the motion as written may put providers “in a really challenged position.”

Other councillors raised concerns with Hamer-Jackson being outspoken against social agencies in the past. Coun. Margot Middleton, while saying she’d support the amendments, noted it was difficult to not view the mayor's motion “as an opportunity to go after the non-profits.”

But the bulk of the motion remained unchanged.

As it stands, council will send a letter to provincial leaders, calling for a review to determine whether taxpayer-funded BC Housing programs are delivering on mandated outcomes. Council will ask that the audit review safety and emergency call data to identify systemic challenges and recommend improvements.

Mayor playing defence

Throughout council’s debate, Hamer-Jackson frequently jumped into the discussion after councillors voiced their opinions, attempting to counter their points, defend parts of his motion or talk about his personal connection to the issue of homelessness.

Sarai suggested expanding the audit to cover other Southern Interior cities so other mayors could join the call, and also championing the “four-pillar approach” to addiction, which involves a balance of harm reduction, prevention, treatment and enforcement.

“I’m going to tell you something, I want this to happen now. I don’t want to go to other communities, a lot of communities don’t have the same problems,” Hamer-Jackson replied.

Bepple noted BC Housing requires a review of agencies that provide supportive housing and shelters every few years, and proposed Hamer-Jackson’s motion be expanded to also petition for local government inclusion in this ongoing review process.

“Did you read the audit or motion? Did you actually read it?” Hamer-Jackson said in response to Bepple’s suggestion.

After Middleton said she was concerned about the mayor's history laying blame on social agencies for street disorder, Hamer-Jackson said he supported non-profits in years past.

“Don’t talk about me like that, because you don’t know me,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“Well then, I challenge you, if this motion passes amended, will you participate?” Middleton said.

“I already did. Here it is," the mayor said, waving a printed copy of his motion. "I passed it out to everybody. Go do your little safe and secure committee meetings."

Refuses to participate

When Castanet Kamloops asked Hamer-Jackson after the meeting whether he would work the members of the safety and security committee to draft the letter, the mayor said he would not.

“No, they can handle that,” he said.

When asked why he wouldn’t want to add his voice to a letter he wanted to send in the first place, Hamer-Jackson replied by listing a number of things he’s been “accused of” by councillors and decrying the committees.

He said on one committee he sat on, he was always a “no vote.”

“Just like today, I'm a no vote," he said.