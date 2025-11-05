Kamloops News

Kamloops MPs Caputo, Arnold skirt questions about Poilievre’s RCMP comments

MPs refuse to offer opinion

Photo: File photo (From left) Kamloops area Conservative MPs Frank Caputo and Mel Arnold.

Kamloops-area MPs Frank Caputo and Mel Arnold are refusing to offer their thoughts about Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre’s recent accusation that Mounties covered up crimes committed by former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo told Castanet he thinks Canadians will “judge for themselves as to whether a politician has done the right thing or the wrong thing,” but the longtime prosecutor provided little in the way of his opinion on the subject.

Asked if he thought the comments were appropriate, Caputo said Poilievre spoke clearly, followed by: “I think I've said all I can say on this issue.”

Pressed again for his opinion, Caputo said he thinks “Canadians will decide whether or not the RCMP's conduct has been appropriate.” He also said he stands “shoulder to shoulder with the RCMP.”

Poilievre has said the comments were directed solely at former RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki. Asked if he supported former commissioner Lucki, Caputo said he believes she “made a number of decisions that I would not have necessarily made when she was in power at the time with the RCMP.”

Caputo added that he supports Poilievre “unconditionally.”

Nothing to add from Arnold

Kamloops-Shuswap Rockies MP Mel Arnold has refused to take a phone call from Castanet on the matter.

The Conservative MP refused to talk to Castanet about the issue, instead sending the following statement through his assistant: “With regard to Pierre’s comments, he has clarified them and I have nothing further to add.”

In the interview, which ran on the Northern Perspective channel, Poilievre called the RCMP's leadership "despicable" and accused it of covering up for Trudeau.

"Many of the scandals of the Trudeau era should have involved jail time," he said. "Trudeau broke the Criminal Code when he took a free vacation from someone with whom he had government business."

"If the RCMP had been doing its job and not covering up for him, then he would have been criminally charged," Poilievre added in the interview.

The comments drew backlash from across the aisle, including numerous calls for Poilievre to apologize.

Poilievre has defended the comments.

— with files from the Canadian Press