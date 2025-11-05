Kamloops News

Disposition of three SD73-owned properties taking steps forward

Land sales move forward

Photo: SD73 SD73 has received ministry approval to dispose of this 1.29-acre property next to Sa-Hali Secondary School.

Now that it has received ministry approval to sell off a landlocked piece of property next to Sa-Hali Secondary School, the Kamloops-Thompson School District will be on the hunt for a potential buyer.

Last year, the SD73 board of education approved the disposition of three parcels of land in Sahali, Parkcrest and Little Fort, and approved related bylaws for the latter two properties in August.

A covenant at the time of purchase of the 1.29-acre site next to Sa-Hali Secondary School requires it only be sold to neighbouring land owners because the property is landlocked with no road access.

After receiving ministry approval to sell the Sahali site in early September, the board approved a bylaw to allow it to be sold at its regular meeting last week.

Board chair Heather Grieve said the school district has contacted adjacent land owners.

She noted the site couldn’t be used for education purposes at the nearby high school.

“It was seen as something that wasn’t actually usable space, not only not for a school, but also when we were looking at potential expansions for that school,” Grieve said.

The parcel of land is adjacent to Sa-Hali Secondary School and surrounded by multi-family homes. It was appraised at $562,000.

SD73 secretary-treasurer Harold Cull said the process of selling the two other properties in Little Fort and Parkcrest were proceeding as planned, and negotiations were underway with potential buyers.

“Hopefully [we will] be able to announce something near the end of this month, or middle of next month,” he said.

The 1.2 acre site of the former Little Fort elementary school and the 1.8 acre Parkcrest Park in Brocklehurst were appraised at $180,000 and $1,980,000, respectively.

Cull told Castanet in August the two properties would go through a 90-day Enhanced Referral Process through the Ministry of Citizens’ Service, followed by a Request for Proposal process open to the public if no buyer was found.

Any proposed purchase and sale agreements would be taken to the board for consideration at an in-camera meeting.

The use of the funds from the land sales would be at the discretion of either the ministry or SD73, depending on who purchased the properties or if the purchase was split between the two.

The funds from the land sales would go towards capital purchases and projects, such as new schools, portables, equipment and classroom furniture, and not operating costs.

The last time SD73 sold a piece of property was in 2020, when the former Oak Hills primary school, which closed in 2006, was sold to the Conseil Scolaire Francophone de la Columbie-Britanique.