Classic opera on 19th century bohemian life to be screened live at Paramount Theatre
Historic opera at theatre
Kamloops audiences will get the chance to view “the world’s most popular opera” this weekend at the Paramount Theatre.
The Kamloops Film Society kicked off its second season of The Met: Live in HD in October. The series sees New York Metropolitan Opera performances live-streamed to the local theatre.
La Bohème is the second performance of the season and will be live-streamed on Saturday, Nov. 8.
“The story centres on self-conscious youth at odds with mainstream society — a bohemian ambience that is clearly recognizable in any modern urban centre,” KFS said of the production on its website.
“Franco Zeffirelli’s picture-perfect production brings 19th-century Paris to the Met stage as Puccini’s young friends and lovers navigate the joy and struggle of bohemian life.”
Doors open at the Paramount Theatre at 9:30 a.m. and the performance gets underway at 10 a.m.
The opera has a runtime of 3 hours and 30 minutes, including two intermissions.
