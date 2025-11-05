Kamloops News

Falling rocks eyed as cause of derailment, fuel spill west of Kamloops: TNRD director

Did slide cause derailment?

Photo: B.C.’s Environmental Emergency Branch (EEB) Falling rocks may be to blame for a train derailment Saturday evening that saw 17 rail cars leave the CPKC tracks near Tobiano, about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops.

Four of the derailed cars were loaded with jet fuel, five were hauling gypsum and one was carrying pulp products. The other seven are empty, but three of them are tankers that previously contained gasoline.

Four of the derailed cars were loaded with jet fuel, five were hauling gypsum and one was carrying pulp products. The other seven are empty, but three of them are tankers that previously contained gasoline.

Booms have been deployed to contain jet fuel that spilled into the lake.

B.C.’s Environmental Emergency Branch (EEB) took representatives from CPKC, TNRD and the Skeetchestn Indian Band out in a boat to get a look at the cleanup work ongoing at the site.

Michael Grenier, Area J director for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, was one of numerous officials on that tour.

Grenier said the leading theory he heard on the boat was that the derailment was caused by a rock slide following recent rainfall in the area. He said the slope above that stretch of tracks has large rocks perched precariously above a steep gorge.

“Their thinking is that one of those rocks dislodged,” he said.

According to Grenier, a railway worker told him the theory is that a slide knocked loose a rock large enough to push a moving train car off the tracks.

“He hastened to say that was a preliminary thought,” Grenier said.

Water contamination a concern

Grenier said his focus right now is the impacts of the spilled fuel on the environment.

He noted that he did not notice any sheen of fuel on the lake near Tobiano, where the boat was launched downstream of the spill.

“These water intakes are seven kilometers away and 60 to 70 feet down below the surface of the water. There's no indication that jet fuel has extended anywhere near that, but we all will get comfort knowing that the water has been tested and it confirms what we believe,” Grenier said.

He said private operators control the Tobiano and Thompson Rivers Estates water intakes, and the TNRD operates intakes at Savona and Walhachin.

Water samples have been taken and the Ministry of Environment has said results are still pending.

Grenier said he was told fuel from one car that spilled down the embankment and into the river, which is now being contained with a boom system and absorbed using a peat substance, has stopped leaking.

“In the case of the leakage in the water, they they add a peat substance that conglomerates the aviation fuel with the peat, and then they scoop up the peat,” he said.

Timeline for cleanup unclear

Grenier said CPKC did not know how much fuel leaked into Kamloops Lake or how much was in the tank when the crash occurred.

He said he asked how long the cleanup would take, but no one was able to provide an answer.

Grenier said Monday’s tour was “a useful, transparent meeting” discussing what's being done and what needs to be done as part of the remediation work.