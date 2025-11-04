Kamloops News

City of Kamloops, Tk'emlups welcomed 208 wildfire evacuees through September

More than 200 fire evacuees

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Emergency Support Services welcomed more than 200 wildfire evacuees in September 2025.

Despite a relatively quiet wildfire season in the immediate region, Kamloops welcomed more than 200 evacuees forced to flee from large wildfires burning in the north.

Jillian Zielinski, City of Kamloops Emergency Support Services coordinator, told council members on Tuesday that nearly 100 volunteers contributed 1,822 hours to respond to these late season evacuations.

“In September of 2025, Kamloops fulfilled its role as the host community for 19 days between Sept. 3 and Sept. 21, providing support to 208 evacuees representing 89 households from five communities impacted by the Dean Complex wildfires,” Zielinski said.

This cluster of large fires, including the 22,883-hectare Dusty Lake wildfire and 13,992-hectare Beef Trail Creek wildfire, burned in an area east of Bella Coola and south of Anahim Lake.

The fires are now considered to be under control.

Zielinski said the response required coordination between city staff, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc emergency and community support team, cultural facilitators and knowledge keepers, and several other non-profit agencies and groups.

ESS volunteers and coordinators from TteS and the City of Kamloops supported operations at the evacuee reception centre set up at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre, and a cultural activity centre at the Ramada by Wyndham on West Columbia Street.

A separate small-scale reception centre was also activated for a couple of days at the city’s Protective Services building at 1290 Trans-Canada Hwy.

Zielinski noted the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre was booked to be used as an evacuee reception centre unit Aug. 31 — but this year, the emergency activation happened in early September.

“Luckily, there was nothing else booked in the space, and we were able to utilize that space,” she said.

Coun. Nancy Bepple noted Kamloops council has been trying to get the provincial government to help establish a standalone ESS facility so sports facilities don’t have to be used — especially as fire seasons are growing longer.

Zielinski said the balance between being a sports event hub and evacuee host community is “an ongoing topic,” and worth these continued discussions.

She noted the provincial ESS program is trying to modernize, and there is a greater effort to have evacuees register online instead of having attending an in-person reception centre.