Kamloops News

Five-year sentence for Kamloops man who groomed 14-year-olds for sex, took them on a trip

Teens groomed, abducted

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A man who sexually assaulted two Kamloops teenagers before taking them to Vancouver Island without the permission of their parents has been ordered to spend five years in prison.

Janos Juckiewicz, 34, was sentenced on Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual interference of a person under 16.

Juckiewicz was arrested last spring in the Comox Valley area, where he was found with two teenagers he’d travelled with from Kamloops.

Court heard he met the two girls through one of their older siblings early last year. They were both 14 and he was 33.

Juckiewicz groomed them over a period of weeks and was having sex with both of them in March and April. That's when he took them on a trip to Vancouver Island without the permission or knowledge of either girl's parents or guardians.

Juckiewicz took steps to avoid detection. He made one of the victims leave her cellphone at home because it was the property of the Ministry of Children and Family Services and he feared it would be traced, and he wrapped the other girl’s phone in aluminum foil in an apparent effort to keep its signal private. He also turned off location services on his phone.

But Kamloops Mounties were notified after Juckiewicz let his plans for the trip slip to a friend, who called his probation officer and started the ball rolling.

A notice was sent to police officers across B.C. to be on the lookout for Juckiewicz. Mounties found him and the two victims in Courtenay shortly after midnight on April 23, 2024.

'Manipulated and groomed'

Following his arrest, Juckiewicz told investigators one of the girls was his “soulmate” and he admitted to some sexual activity.

One of the complainants read a victim-impact statement in court, in which she said the offence made her an emotional recluse who has a fear of men.

“She says she has a fear of others because of how easily she was manipulated and groomed by Mr. Juckiewicz,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey said Tuesday in his sentencing decision. “She believes the offence will forever impact her mind and body.”

Juckiewicz has one prior conviction for assault by choking, for which he was still on probation when he was arrested last year in Courtenay. He’s been in jail since then, and a psychological assessment for sentencing labelled him a moderate to high risk to reoffend.

Dickey said Juckiewicz appears to lack insight into his offending, noting he “minimized” his actions when speaking to the psychologist.

“As much as I tried to help, I know I did wrong,” Juckiewicz is quoted as saying in the report. “I wish I could take everything back and be friends.”

Five years in prison

Prosecutors were seeking a six-year sentence, while Juckiewicz's defence lawyer sought a sentence of 46 months. Dickey split the difference, sentencing Juckiewicz to five years.

“I find that Mr. Juckiewicz's moral blameworthiness is high because of the circumstances of his relationship with the victims, their ages, their vulnerabilities, consequential harm to them and the nature of the offence,” he said.

“He has limited insight into his behaviour and the consequences of his actions on the victims."

Once he is given credit for time served, Juckiewicz will have a little more than 32 months remaining — time he will spend at a federal penitentiary.

Juckiewicz was placed on an order prohibiting him from volunteering or working with kids and from having any unsupervised contact with anyone under 16 for 10 years, but the clock will not start ticking on that until he is no longer in custody.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life and to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.