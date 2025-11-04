Kamloops News

Kamloops Mounties urge parents, trick or treaters to check candy after needle found in chocolate bar

Photo: RCMP A sewing needle was found in a chocolate bar collected on Halloween night.

UPDATE: 11:37 a.m.

Kamloops Mounties are the latest B.C. police force to issue a warning to the public about tampered Halloween candy, urging people to check their hauls after a sewing needle was found in a chocolate bar.

In a news release, Kamloops Mounties said they received a report of Halloween candy that had been tampered with on Nov. 3.

Police said the chocolate bar was collected on Halloween night in the area of Chestnut Avenue, Oak Street and Walnut Avenue on the North Shore.

“We are urging those that have candy collected from Halloween night to check and re-check the candy,” said Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dana Napier.

“Given how the sewing needle is in the chocolate, the packaging may appear to be sealed.”

It’s the latest in a series of police warnings across B.C., including in Delta and Surrey, and reports of tampered candy in Merritt and Prince George.

Anyone with information on this incident or who have also discovered candy that was tampered with are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL: 10:05 a.m.

Parents and guardians of Merritt trick-or-treaters are being asked to check all of their children’s candy after a sharp, nail-like object was found lodged in a piece of chocolate.

Kristina Johnson’s son was trick-or-treating with friends on Halloween (Friday, Oct. 31) around the downtown core areas of Coutlee Ave., Blair St., Jackson Ave., Coldwater Ave., Clapperton Ave., Garcia St. and Voght St. It was the morning of Nov. 3 that Johnson’s son noticed a pinhole in a Coffee Crisp candy bar that he had collected, and upon further inspection, found what appeared to be a framing nail embedded in the chocolate.

Johnson notified the Merritt RCMP detachment after her son sent her the photo while she was at work.

“I did call the non emergency line, an officer did call me back but he said there wasn’t much they could do because my son visited so many houses,” said Johnson. “I really only wanted to report it so there is a note of it, in case anyone else reports any.”

Johnson added that she was told by RCMP that tracking the candy would be difficult, unless she could narrow it down to one house to prompt an investigation.

- Jake Courtepatte / Merritt Herald