TNRD awaits word on Kamloops Lake contamination at site of CPKC derailment, fuel spill

Fuel spill after train crash

Photo: Michael Grenier Crews worked to bolster containment booms on Monday on Kamloops Lake, where 17 CPKC cars left the tracks on Saturday between Tobiano and Kamloops.

UPDATE: 1:34 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is awaiting word on testing to determine whether there are any risks to water systems that rely on Kamloops Lake after a train derailment sent a yet unknown amount of jet fuel spilling into the water.

Water samples have been taken and the Ministry of Environment has said results are still pending.

TNRD CAO Scott Hildebrand told Castanet Kamloops the regional district is working closely with the ministry and Interior Health to ensure water testing is completed downstream of the spill around both public and private intakes.

He said that will include testing deep beneath the surface of the lake, which is where the water intakes are located.

“We are monitoring very closely and will provide public communication with any signs of risk,” Hildebrand said.

But until a risk presents itself, there are no advisories or warnings in place for users of those water systems.

“We are working directly with a small number of water system operators and, at this time, no advisory has been issued,” an IH spokesperson said in a statement to Castanet.

“Interior Health will receive reports from further monitoring activities, such as water quality test results and information from drone and boat surveys looking for impacts beyond the current containment booms."

TNRD spokesperson Colton Davies said the regional district has not been made aware of any impacts to the Savona or Tobiano water systems and no precautionary warnings or advisories are in place as a result of the derailment.

Davies said if there was a risk to the Savona water system, the TNRD has the ability to shut off the intake and operate from its existing reservoir.

Davies said a Voyent Alert went out following the derailment to some 750 Savona residents advising that the TNRD would advise of any change in the status of their water system.

“Right now, it's just status quo. There's no health risks that we've been made aware of,” Davies said.

Michael Grenier, Area J director for the TNRD said he’s been told water testing on Kamloops Lake is being conducted today. He also said the rail company informed him the leakage into the river has been stopped.

Davies said Interior Health advised the longer testing takes the more likely the fuel has dissipated in the lake.

“So we're optimistic right now, but we're still awaiting some test results to come back from different parts of Kamloops Lake, for agencies to share that with us,” Davies said. “There's really just no information to share at this point.”

Davies said any residents with questions and concerns about their water can contact the TNRD at 250-377-6284.

ORIGINAL: 8:58 a.m.

Crews worked to reinforce booms at the site of a train derailment on Kamloops Lake on Monday after fuel was seen escaping containment where 17 cars left the tracks on the CPKC line between Tobiano and Kamloops.

No injuries were reported in connection with the derailment, which took place 20 kilometres west of Kamloops at about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Four of the derailed cars were loaded with jet fuel, five were hauling gypsum and one was carrying pulp products. The other seven are empty, but three of them are tankers that previously contained gasoline.

At least three rail cars appear to be in the water and a number more are clinging to the slope between the tracks and the lake. Two of the cars in the lake are fuel tankers — one is empty and the other is full of fuel.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Environment and Parks, ministry crews were out on the lake on Monday with representatives from the TNRD, the Skeetchestn Indian Band and the railway.

“Some sheen was observed escaping through the containment booms,” the ministry said in an update.

“Crews on scene reinforced the containment booms and deployed additional booms downstream to capture the migrating sheen."

The ministry said work is underway to skim the lake within the booms to remove the spilled material.

Sampling work began on Sunday, but the ministry said results are not yet known.

Additional water samples were taken on Monday, and the ministry said plans are being developed for water management and sampling moving forward.

Crews plan to begin removing the jet fuel from the four derailed tanker cars on Tuesday.

The ministry said a multiagency co-ordination call regarding the incident took place on Monday night.