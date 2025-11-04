Kamloops News

Kamloops council agrees to indemnify O'Reilly after court petition seeking his removal

City indemnifies councillor

Photo: KTW file photo A sign directs visitors to council chambers in Kamloops city hall.

Kamloops city council has agreed to indemnify Coun. Mike O’Reilly in relation to a petition last year in B.C. Supreme Court that sought his removal from office, but the judge’s ruling in the case means the petitioners are on the hook for the legal costs rather than the taxpayer.

In a recent post on its website, the City of Kamloops confirmed that council voted to indemnify O’Reilly in a Dec. 10, 2024, decision.

When a council member is indemnified, this means the city pays the costs incurred by that person to defend themselves, including legal fees.

This is permitted under the Local Government Act, which says a council can provide for the indemnification of a municipal official to defend an action brought against them in the course of their official duties or functions.

In O’Reilly’s case, the petition, signed by 10 people, aimed at removing him from office over conflict of interest allegations related to his business.

However, a B.C. Supreme Court judge tossed the petition earlier this year, saying the petitioners didn’t put forward any evidence and calling their claim “replete with speculation, inference and assumptions.”

The judge awarded O’Reilly and the City of Kamloops their legal costs, which the petitioners were ordered to pay.

O’Reilly isn’t the only council member who has been indemnified.

Council also agreed to indemnify Coun. Katie Neustaeter twice — both times after Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson filed notices of civil claim against her alleging defamation.

Neustaeter has asked a judge to toss out Hamer-Jackson’s first suit. A week-long hearing was held in B.C. Supreme Court in September and the judge has reserved her decision on Neustaeter’s application.