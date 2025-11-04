Kamloops News

SD73 not ruling out further job cuts, but not in a position to speculate

Photo: Castanet (L-R): SD73 interim secretary-treasurer Harold Cull, board chair Heather Grieve and interim superintendent Mike McKay at a news conference earlier this year.

Officials aren’t ruling out that more job cuts may come for the Kamloops-Thompson School District, but it could depend on unpredictable variables.

In early October, SD73 secretary-treasurer Harold Cull told Castanet Kamloops reductions in last year’s budget were necessary to balance its budget, and he expected more cuts could be needed in the future.

To offset an estimated $5.8 million budget shortfall due to rising financial pressures, the board of education approved a number of cuts in this year’s budget, including dozens of jobs.

Speaking at a news conference last week, Cull said the cuts were made in order to stabilize the district’s financials and create a baseline from which it can grow.

“So we’re not sitting today saying there’s another level of cuts that need to come, because there was heavy lifting done last year and a lot of impact that was felt,” he said.

Cull said future job cuts aren’t being ruled out, but the “right sizing process” has put SD73 on a stronger foundation.

He said SD73 isn’t immune to future financial pressures, noting that inflation, rising costs and flattening enrolment are all factors in the district tightening its belt.

“We’ll have to continue to monitor that piece, and come up with strategies to be able to address any budget pressures that there are that are outside of our control,” he said.

Supt. Mike McKay said SD73 doesn’t want to be “alarmist nor glib” in projecting what might be in store for the future.

He said SD73 simply doesn’t know what will happen, adding that there are plenty of variables like enrolment, collective agreements, government funding, class sizes and student supports and could that could play into future decisions.

“This isn’t ringing alarm bells saying there are more cuts coming, not is it saying everything’s fine forevermore — that would be a foolish forecast,” McKay said.

Following a tentative agreement after an eight-week BCGEU strike, McKay said that contract may assist in the ongoing bargaining between the BC Teachers’ Federation and the government if it is used as a template.

“The big question for the board is will the operating funds that are provided by government on a per pupil grant be commensurately adjusted to address those salary and benefit realities,” he said.

SD73 board chair Heather Grieve added that provincial funding hasn’t always covered incremental salary increases following negotiations.

She said the board hopes to build a sustainable budget and not “chip away at our system year after year.”

“We will always look first, as a board of education, to our operation staff to guide us around things like attrition, retirements,” Grieve said.

“Different things that we could actually look at instead of actually going to eliminate positions and impact people.”