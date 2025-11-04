Kamloops News

Kamloops councillor wants student financial aid extended to flight training to curb pilot shortage

Financial aid for pilot school

Photo: KTW file photo. The runway at Kamloops Airport.

A Kamloops councillor is hoping to see more provincial and federal support for students pursuing flight training programs in order to curb a shortage of pilots and aviation workers.

Coun. Bill Sarai, who also serves as president of the Kamloops Airport Authority Society, is asking council to advocate for a number of measures to improve access to pilot training.

These include asking the federal government to extend financial assistance — like student loans and grants — to flight training programs, and calling on the B.C. government to include flight training as an eligible program under provincial financial aid systems.

Sarai said in his role with the airport authority society, he’s hearing airlines are struggling with a lack of pilots and aviation workers, and this is having an impact on Kamloops.

“They're not training enough individuals in that field because of the cost associated with it, and so we're excluding so many students that could be in that industry because of financial reasons,” Sarai said.

Sarai’s motion said the Canada-wide shortage of qualified pilots is impacting regional and northern air connectivity, with economic implications for B.C. communities.

It states students pursuing flight training programs have limited or no access to federal and provincial student loan programs, grants or other apprenticeship-style supports that are available for other skilled trades workers or technical professions.

Sarai said while there might be many people interested in the career, the cost to train as a pilot — which he says can range between $80,000 and $120,000 — can be a significant barrier.

He noted as Kamloops Airport works to attract more airlines, major industry players struggling with staff shortages aren’t likely to branch out and introduce new routes.

“That has really impacted our ability to sell ourselves,” Sarai said.

“There may be opportunities that they would look at Kamloops, but when they don't even have the staffing to do it, and they've got aircraft sitting there, it makes it really impossible.”

He said as students at one of the two Kamloops flight schools train to be pilots and get enough flying hours, they leave the smaller local aircraft behind for larger airline companies elsewhere.

“Who is replacing them? And we’re not getting enough uptake because of the financial constraints that are associated with a pilot getting accredited,” he said.

Sarai said he would also like to see a partnership between Kamloops flight schools and Thompson Rivers University, adding student loans could flow through the institution and a degree program could be established.

He noted these types of partnerships are working well in places like Alberta, which is “way ahead” in terms of pilot training, education and student loans.

“I think it would be a wise decision on the government to invest in the future of an industry that is growing again, but is lacking employees,” Sarai said.

Sarai’s motion will be discussed during council’s meeting on Tuesday afternoon.