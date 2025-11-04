Kamloops News

Kamloops Legion hopes to match last year's $100K total in poppy drive

Photo: Royal Canadian Legion Every year, from the last Friday of October to Remembrance Day, tens of millions of Canadians wear a red poppy to honour Canada’s veterans.

Poppies are now available across the city, and the Kamloops Legion says money raised will go to help local veterans and their families.

The Legion is placing poppy tables in businesses across the city between now and Remembrance Day, and poppy pins are also available by donation at many local businesses and restaurants.

A poppy table was set up Monday inside Aberdeen Mall.

Money raised in Kamloops will be used to support local veterans and their families, according to Mike Young, president of the Kamloops branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Young said last year’s poppy drive brought in about $100,000 for the Kamloops Legion, and he hopes to reach a similar total this year.

“The event is important to the Legion because one of our aims is to support veterans. During the poppy campaign, all the money that is raised goes into a trust fund, and it is all distributed to veterans' services,” he told Castanet.

“It is a way of coming all together and remembering those who lay down their lives for the service of their country.”

