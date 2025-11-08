Kamloops News

TRU senate motion proposes regular in-camera session at each meeting

More closed meetings eyed

Photo: Castanet FILE - A Thompson Rivers University logo on its Kamloops campus.

Senators at Thompson Rivers University will weigh whether to create designated in-camera sessions at each of their meetings.

While senate already has a process to discuss topics deemed private or confidential in-camera, the motion would set aside time for such discussions each time senate meets.

A notice of motion was put forward by senator Aleece Laird when senate met on Oct. 27. In it, Laird said the practice would protect confidentiality, demonstrate accountability, protect the organization, support candid discussion and allow senators to meet without staff present in order to "support objective oversight and fiduciary responsibility."

TRU's senate rarely goes in-camera. Vice-chair Joel Wood told Castanet it happens about once or twice a year. He listed honourary degree nominations and student discipline appeals as examples of issues senate deals with behind closed doors.

University president Dr. Airini noted to senators that in-camera sessions wouldn’t have to be used at every meeting, but time behind closed doors would become a standing item on senate agendas.

Senator Jenna Goddard questioned why the move was necessary and asked whether there were concerns with the current process.

“Reading through the rationale, it would appear that the proposed concerns can all be addressed by the current process,” she said.

“In this current environment of uncertainty and change, I wonder if a standing item that may be seen to promote a lack of transparency or accountability may be served to promote mistrust.”

Laird told Castanet Kamloops she is working with colleagues to iron out the details of her motion before senators return to vote.

“Having sat as a director on other boards, I have appreciated a regular in-camera part of the agenda where directors were able to candidly raise strategic or other confidential matters,” she said.

“I also respect and appreciate open and transparent meetings. As Thompson Rivers University is a public institution, any decisions made in an in-camera session are brought back into the public record to honour this transparency.”

She said she wants to be an active contributor in senate and to inspire discussion. Regardless of how senate votes, Laird said she believes the opportunity will allow senators to reflect on process and best practices.

Senate will vote on the motion at its next regular meeting on Nov. 24.