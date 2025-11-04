BC Wildlife Park looks for castaway fake Christmas trees to build out Winter Wonderland display
Replacing that artificial tree?
Do you have an artificial Christmas tree you’re looking to get rid of?
The BC Wildlife Park is accepting donations of gently used artificial trees of various sizes for an upcoming Winter Wonderland display.
“These trees help us create a festive and family friendly atmosphere where guests can capture beautiful holiday photos during their visit,” the park said in a post on social media.
Anyone with a spare fake Christmas tree is asked to drop it off at the park during weekend hours — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, statutory holidays and SD73 pro-D days.
“Your support is greatly appreciated and helps us make this another magical year for our community,” the post reads.
The Winter Wonderland display is typically set up indoors at the park during Wildlights, which runs over the Christmas holidays.
More information about Wildlights is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with tickets going on sale Nov. 12.
