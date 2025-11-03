Kamloops police on the lookout for missing woman
Woman reported missing
Editor's note: Police said on Nov. 4 that Dunstan had been located.
Kamloops police are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman.
Police said Holy Dunstan was reported missing on Oct. 24.
Dunstan is known to frequent a number of Kamloops neighbourhoods, including Rogers Way, Valleyview, Sahali, the North Shore and downtown.
“Police are looking to confirm Holy’s whereabouts,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.
“We are asking anyone with information on where she could be to please contact police as soon as possible.”
Dunstan is described as an Indigenous woman who stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black top, grey pants and grey running shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.
More Kamloops News
- Work starts at Glenfair siteKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Students ready to shineKelowna - 1:30 pm
- Easier to get a permitVernon - 1:00 pm
- Big game on the big screenOliver - 12:05 pm
- Use agreement was unclearMerritt - 12:00 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$839,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Phoebe Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate