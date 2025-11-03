Kamloops News

Kamloops police on the lookout for missing woman

Woman reported missing

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - An RCMP SUV

Editor's note: Police said on Nov. 4 that Dunstan had been located.

Kamloops police are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Police said Holy Dunstan was reported missing on Oct. 24.

Dunstan is known to frequent a number of Kamloops neighbourhoods, including Rogers Way, Valleyview, Sahali, the North Shore and downtown.

“Police are looking to confirm Holy’s whereabouts,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

“We are asking anyone with information on where she could be to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Dunstan is described as an Indigenous woman who stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black top, grey pants and grey running shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.