U.S. mining company Coeur Mining Inc. acquires New Gold, Kamloops mine in US$7B deal

New Gold sells to U.S. firm

Photo: KTW file FILE - The inside of the mill at New Gold's New Afton Mine in Kamloops.

New Gold's New Afton Mine is changing hands.

U.S. firm Coeur Mining announced Monday that it had acquired New Gold in a US$7-billion deal.

The combined company will have seven operations including New Afton, a gold and copper mine located about 10 kilometres west of Kamloops, as well as New Gold’s Rainy River mine in Ontario.

It is expected to produce a total of 20 million ounces of silver, 900,000 ounces of gold and 100 million pounds of copper in 2026, according to a joint press release.

“Today is a monumental day for New Gold,” said president and CEO Patrick Godin, who will join Coeur’s board of directors once the transaction closes.

Mitchell Krebs, Coeur's chairman, president and CEO, said the transaction has “clear and compelling benefits” for shareholders of both companies.

”We believe this is an extraordinary opportunity to create an unrivalled North American-only, mining powerhouse at just the right time,” he said.

Under the agreement, New Gold shareholders will receive 0.4959 shares of Coeur for each New Gold share.

The companies say the exchange ratio implies a value of US$8.51 per New Gold share, based on the closing price of Coeur shares of common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 31.

Existing Coeur shareholders will own about 62 per cent of the combined company, while New Gold shareholders will hold about 38 per cent.

The news release said the transaction will occur pursuant to approval by B.C. court as per the provincial Business Corporations Act, as well as a shareholder vote in early 2026.

Coeur has existing mining operations in Alaska, Nevada, South Dakota and Mexico, with exploration work ongoing elsewhere in B.C., according to its website.

— with files from the Canadian Press