Kamloops News

Kamloops man standing trial on charge alleging he raped teenaged stepdaughter on camping trip

Stepfather on trial for rape

Photo: KTW file FILE - A bible is pictured in a witness box inside a courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops man is on trial this week in B.C. Supreme Court accused of raping his disabled 15-year-old stepdaughter on a camping trip two summers ago.

The 52-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant, who is now 17 years old. He is standing trial on one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

The complainant was 15 early in the summer of 2023, when her stepfather is accused of raping her while they were camping at a nearby lake.

The girl said she and her stepdad were left alone on the trip when her mother returned to Kamloops for a shift at work. She said he gave her a cooler and then forced intercourse on her.

“I kept on telling him I wanted to go to bed but he didn’t listen,” she testified.

According to the girl, the accused then tried to keep her quiet by offering her “anything you want.” She took him up on the deal and got her cellphone back, but she said she eventually told her mom what happened anyway.

The trial is scheduled to run all week.