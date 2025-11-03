Kamloops News
Mounties ask for tips in locating Kamloops woman reported missing
Police seek missing woman
Photo: RCMP
Zoe Brietzke
Mounties are asking the public for help in locating a missing Kamloops woman who frequents the downtown and North Shore neighbourhoods.
In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said Zoe Brietzke was reported missing near the end of October. She is known to recently frequent the downtown and sometimes the North Shore, according to police.
“Police are looking to confirm Zoe’s whereabouts and wellbeing,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl Dana Napier.
Brietzke is described as an Indigenous woman who stands five-foot four-inches and weighs 100 pounds.
She has brown eyes and blonde and brown hair, although police note she may wear a wig at times.
Anyone with information on Brietzke’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.
