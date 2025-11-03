Kamloops News

CPKC trains moving again west of Kamloops, cleanup still underway following derailment near Cherry Creek

Rail line reopens after crash

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Railway traffic is moving again through a corridor west of Kamloops after 17 cars left the track Saturday, many of them tumbling down a slope toward Kamloops Lake.

In an update on Monday morning, CPKC said the rail corridor that runs along the south shore of Kamloops Lake reopened to train traffic overnight following repairs and safety inspections.

CPKC said aviation fuel leaks from two of the cars that derailed have been contained and containment booms will remain in the water around the site as clean-up work continues.

It said initial surface water sampling was done Sunday.

"Other CPKC crews, including environment teams, remain on site working with BC Environment and parks and other multi-agency stakeholders on the continued cleanup of the remaining involved rail cars," CPKC's statement said.

In a Sunday night update, the Ministry of Environment said two cars are still in the water — an empty fuel tanker containing gasoline residue and a partially submerged car containing gypsum.

The cause of Saturday's derailment is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Two rail cars are in Kamloops Lake and three more are clinging to a slope near Cherry Creek following a CPKC derailment over the weekend.

No injuries were reported in connection with the derailment, which saw 17 cars leave the tracks about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops at about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Four of the cars were loaded with fuel, five with gypsum and one with pulp products. The other seven were empty, but three of them last contained gasoline.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Environment, two cars are in the water — an empty fuel tanker containing gasoline residue and a partially submerged car containing gypsum.

Of the three fuel tanker cars perched below the tracks, two contain aviation fuel and one is empty. A second empty fuel tanker slid down the slope on Sunday and now sits at the edge of the lake, the ministry said.

"Leaks from the two aviation fuel tank cars on the slope have been reduced to minor drips and have containment in place," the update reads.

The ministry said an additional containment boom was set up on the lake on Sunday.

“Initial surface water samples were collected,” the update said. “A further sampling plan is being developed.”

The ministry said a multiagency call took place on Sunday evening, and crews will be out on site again on Monday.

The CPKC tracks run along the south shore of Kamloops Lake.

The cause of Saturday's derailment is under investigation.