Outage leaves 2,500 BC Hydro customers without power in Upper Sahali

Photo: BC Hydro A Sunday evening power outage in Upper Sahali has left 2,530 BC Hydro customers in the dark.

A power outage has left over 2,500 BC Hydro customers in Kamloops without power for the second night in a row.

According to BC Hydro, the outage is affecting customers in Upper Sahali south of Greenstone Drive, east of Pacific Way, west of Rose Hill Road and north of Panorama Court.

It's in the same location as another outage Saturday night, which was caused by a downed power line.

Power has been off since 5:27 p.m. and crews were expected to arrive just before 7 p.m.

The cause of the power outage is under investigation.