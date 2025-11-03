Kamloops News

Dry conditions in Kamloops area cause Thompson River levels to dip

River dips near record low

Photo: Josh Dawson Overlanders Beach in North Kamloops stretching into the Thompson River on Nov. 2.

Long-term dry weather in the Kamloops area is one of the major factors causing low flows in the Thompson River this fall, according to the province.

In a statement, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship said the level of the South Thompson River is currently near record low for this time of year. It said the North Thompson River flows are nearer to normal, but downstream the confluence of the two rivers was flowing below normal, as well.

“Current drought levels for both the North Thompson and South Thompson are at Level 2 on a scale of 0 to 5, meaning abnormally dry conditions are present with increasing severity of dryness and drought,” the ministry said.

The ministry said while rainfall over the past month "has been closer to normal," the key factors in the current low river flows and the elevated drought levels are the result of long-term dry weather — over the past several months to a year — low snowpack and the early snowmelt last year.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops last week, Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee said on average September in Kamloops was the warmest on record, dating back to 1890.

He said the average temperature during September over both the night and day was 19.5 C — 3.5 C above the 16 C average.

“In terms of precipitation, we've definitely trended drier than normal for September. We got a total of 3.4 millimeters, the normal would have been 24 millimeters,” Lee said.

He said this September was the seventh driest in recorded Kamloops history.

Preliminary numbers for October saw last month trending about average in terms of temperature, but drier than normal.

“So far, we’ve only gotten 4.6 millimeters, the usual would be 23 millimeters,” Lee said, adding that number wasn’t record breaking for the Kamloops area.

Fall and winter is when the Thompson River is at its lowest flows of the year.