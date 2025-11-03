Kamloops News

Forecast calls for rain, slightly increasing temperatures in Kamloops area

Damp week ahead

Cindy White

Environment Canada is calling for a damp week in the Kamloops area, with a weather system halfway through the week expected to bring rain but also warming temperatures.

A mix of sun and cloud and a high of 7 C is forecast for Monday during the day. Partly cloudy skies and a low of -1 C is expected overnight.

“On Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure building into Interior B.C. will bring dry and sunny conditions to the region, but in the morning, there could be some fog patches in the valleys,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Nan Lu.

Sunny skies and a high of 7 C are anticipated for Tuesday. At night, temperatures will drop to 1 C and periods of rain are forecast.

“On Wednesday, we do have another frontal system, or a weather system, that moves from the B.C. coast into B.C. Interior,” Lu said.

“The precipitation above 1,500 to 2,000 meters could be falling as snow, but then, for most of the regions, we are just expecting periods of rain through Thursday and Friday.”

A daytime high of 8 C will dip to a low of 5 C on Wednesday. Periods of rain and a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected at night.

Thursday will see overcast conditions and a 60 per cent chance of showers. A high of 10 C and a low of 5 C are expected.

Cloudy conditions will condition into Friday, with a high of 11 C and a low of 2 C.

“It looks like the latter half of the work week will be slightly warmer than the first half of the week, so temperatures this week will be near seasonal,” Lu said.

Overcast conditions and a high of 8 C are forecast to continue into the weekend.