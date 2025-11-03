Kamloops News

Province accused of being 'secretive' in shelving plans for B.C. post-secondary funding review

Funding review was shelved

Photo: Castanet FILE - Students listened in on a lecture in a classroom on Thompson Rivers University's campus during the 2024-25 school year.

The B.C. government has shelved a long-delayed review of its funding model for post-secondary institutions in the province, but many in the sector say major problems still persist.

When the province announced the funding review in March of 2022, it said the model hadn’t been updated in more than 20 years and has created constraints and inequities for some post-secondary institutions.

The sector-wide review was to focus on block funding, which made up 75 per cent of government operating grants to institutions, and the first phase would collect submissions from institutions, student and labour unions and sector partners.

The second phase would see the ministry develop policy options to inform the design of an updated model.

During the first phase, a summary report based on 50 submissions was to be released in September of 2022 and a final report after another round of consultation was to be released by summer of 2023. This was supposed to have led to recommendations for the province's 2024 budget.

But the review has since been abandoned because of shifts in the B.C. post-secondary landscape, the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills told Castanet.

“Key developments include a significant reduction in federal study permits for international students, the impact of U.S. tariffs, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and declining domestic enrolment,” the ministry said in a statement, noting such factors are outside of its control.

“These shifts made it difficult to finalize the findings, and as a result, a final report summarizing sector input was not completed.”

The statement said the information collected during the review three years ago was based on a different operational and financial landscape and doesn’t address the current environment. The ministry said the province was shifting its focus to supporting the post-secondary sector through "this period of transition."

What did input say?

The submissions from stakeholders were available to view online until 2024, but they have since been removed from the ministry’s website. The statement said that was done because they were “no longer current.”

According to a draft of the summary report, titled the What We Heard report and available on the ministry’s website thanks to a prior Freedom of Information request, nine themes were identified by stakeholders.

Themes included operating grants not keeping up with rising costs, block funding not being tied to actual student headcount, rising costs for student services and government mandates, barriers to cross-institution collaborations and ideas about how the system needs to evolve, among others.

Another theme was dependence on revenue from international student tuition. The draft report notes international enrolment at public post-secondary institutions more than doubled between 2011-12 and 2020-21.

In January of 2024, less than a year after the final report was originally scheduled to be released with recommendations to change the funding model in B.C., the federal government announced policy changes to reduce international enrolment across Canada.

Post-secondary institutions across Canada have made millions in cuts to their budgets as a result of plummeting international enrolment caused by the policy changes.

In January 2023 presentation slides prepared ahead of a meeting with the ministry by Don Wright, the man tasked with leading engagement in the first phase and putting together the report, he noted government funding has not kept up with total cost increases.

Wright’s presentation notes state there was an “implicit understanding with” government for the last 10 years that institutions could cover shortfalls by adding international students.

He noted most institutions were already “near, at or already over acceptable proportions of international students,” and further increases in international enrolment didn’t appear to be a feasible solution to cover mounting costs going forward.

Came down to funding decision

The ministry told Castanet the process of the review concluded in 2022.

According to Wright’s January 2023 presentation notes, stakeholders were told the timeline “slippages” for the report were due to the “change of premier” the year prior.

John Horgan announced he would leave office in June 2022, less than three months after the funding review was announced at the end of March. Premier David Eby was sworn in later that year.

According to the meeting slides, Wright gave the ministry four options on what direction to take the review.

The first was an “across-the-board” injection of funding for the 2023-24 budget, while a second option was a material budget increase of approximately $200 million in the 2024-25 budget.

Wright’s meeting notes state without a material increase, the funding review would “essentially be a zero-sum exercise with absolute winners and losers.”

A third option was to announce the review would proceed, but the final report would instead be released on a longer timeline — by summer of 2025.

The final option was to make no explicit announcement but to abandon the review.

According to a memo from ministry staff seeking direction on next steps from then Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Minister Selina Robinson in February of 2023, the project was put on hold pending government direction.

“The options signal that a determination is needed as to whether a material increase in PSE (post-secondary education) funding is consistent with government’s two-year agenda, and that this determines the appropriate timeline of the project,” the memo reads.

The memo said some stakeholders were asking about the delays and there was a risk Wright could leave the project if the timeline significantly increased.

Michael Conlon, Federation of Post-Secondary Educators executive director, said the federation was being told up until 2024 that the final report was going to be released — shortly after Anne Kang was appointed post-secondary minister

“It’s turned out to be not true,” Conlon said.

“The timing suggests to me that when John Horgan transitioned out and David Eby came in, that it was no longer a priority. That seems to be too much of a coincidence.”

Ministry shifts focus

The ministry said it has now shifted its focus to supporting the post-secondary sector through the changing landscape, by identifying practical solutions for 2025 and beyond.

“The feedback gathered during the 2021-2022 engagement helped inform our approach and continues to guide our response to the sector’s evolving needs,” the ministry said.

But not everyone is so sure help is coming to the beleaguered sector.

Matt Milovick, Thompson Rivers University’s vice-president of finance and administration, told the university’s board of governors last month that he doesn’t expect assistance to come from any level of government.

“David Eby, in the spring, said the problem was too large for the provincial government to deal with, that there is no amount of lobbying that we can do at the provincial government that is going to fix this problem, given the magnitude,” he said.

“We’re going to lobby everywhere, as hard as we can for everything, but there is no answer to this problem that comes from government.”

Post-secondary critic and Surrey-Panorama Opposition MLA Bryan Tepper said the province was "secretive" in how it went about abandoning the review.

He said stakeholders in the sector have told him a change to the current funding model is their “number one ask” and the loss of international students has “crushed their budgets.”

Regardless of what the funding review would have recommended, Tepper said without an improved fiscal situation there is likely little increased money that could be budgeted by the province to aid post-secondary institutions.

“To shelve it is a huge missed opportunity, just for the knowledge that they gained through the process, whether they can implement it or not, I think it should be made public for sure,” he said.

“To shelve something that the taxpayers have paid for and we have good information on is a step in the wrong direction. It’s burying your head in the sand to ignore the problems.”

'Remains as urgent'

The Federation of Post-Secondary Educators, the BC Federation of Students and the TRU Students’ Union are all among those that have called for the review to be finalized and released.

Conlon said FPSE, alongside other stakeholders in the post-secondary sector, had consistently asked for updates on the review, and feel they’ve been “strung along” for years with the province never formally announcing the review was “mothballed.”

With layoffs and budget cuts happening across the province, he said the federation wants to be involved in what the ministry does next. But trust has been eroded between the ministry and FPSE.

“I think that this is something the government needs to come to the table with us and have a discussion about how we how we move forward in our sector, given these radical changes,” Conlon said.

BCFS chair Debi Herrera Lira said she believes the post-secondary sector can’t afford inaction from the province.

“Though much has changed since the funding review was launched, the need for a modern and equitable funding framework really remains as urgent now as ever before,” Lira said.

BCFS is calling for the government to reduce reliance on tuition as a revenue source and to return ministry funding for the operating budgets of institutions to 75 per cent. That percentage is currently around 40 per cent.

TRUSU is a member of BCFS, and executive director Nathan Lane believes many stakeholders provided submissions for the review because it was “obvious” institutions had become over reliant on international student tuition.

He thinks the review could have led to conversations about that over reliance before international enrolment began to plummet.

Now he wants the ministry to provide leadership for institutions and direction on how these schools can function strategically together, and not as separate entities.

“This is a sector that’s not getting any new money and is clearly in crisis, many institutions are suffering deficits, there are layoffs, there are program closures,” Lane said.

“If now is not a good time to evaluate the revenues and expenditures of institutions, when is a good time?”