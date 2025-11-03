Kamloops News

Barnhartvale structure fire guts mobile home, one taken to hospital

Photo: Castanet Firefighters, paramedics and police were at the scene of a structure fire on Klahanie Drive on Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: 7:06 p.m.

A Barnhartvale home was gutted in a Sunday afternoon blaze, and sent one of the occupants to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Kamloops Fire Rescue platoon captain Kris Krutop told Castanet Kamloops firefighters arrived to a fully-involved structure fire on Klahanie Drive around 12 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

"It's a mobile home and a few additions on it, so was a bit challenging for our crews to determine the origin of the fire," Krutop said.

"We did go inside and fought the fire from the inside."

He said all occupants exited the home prior to KFR's arrival. He said one of the occupants was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, but was otherwise unharmed.

Three engines and a rescue truck attended the blaze. The structure was significantly damaged in the fire and was left boarded up.

"It gutted the trailer, so it'll be a total loss," Krutop said.

He said a fire investigation will get underway Monday or Tuesday morning to determine the cause and point of origin of the blaze.

Krutop said it is standard protocol for RCMP to attend the scene in order to assist with traffic control and other challenges. He said police left Sunday's scene fairly quickly.

ORIGINAL: 1:44 p.m.

Kamloops firefighters appear to have made short work of a structure fire in Barnhartvale on Sunday afternoon.

Kamloops Fire Rescue was called to a report of a structure fire around 12 p.m. on Sunday on Klahanie Drive, where smoke could be seen billowing into the sky.

Numerous fire trucks, as well as paramedics and police, could be seen at the incident around 1 p.m.

Firefighters appeared to have a handle on the fire, and the smoke had dissipated.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Kamloops Fire Rescue about the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.