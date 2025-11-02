Kamloops News

Clean-up underway after train carrying fuel derails west of Kamloops

Leakage after train derails

Photo: Michael Grenier CPKC said approximately 17 train cars and a locomotive derailed Saturday evening about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

A Canadian Pacific Kansas City train derailment west of Kamloops doesn't currently pose a risk to a nearby water system, according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, and assessments are underway at nearby private systems as well.

According to a social media post by the TNRD just after 11 a.m., there is currently no risk anticipated to the Savona Community Water System as a result of the leakage.

The TNRD said any changes to that status would be communicated through the Voyent Alert system if necessary.

Private water system providers that use Kamloops Lake as an intake, including Tobiano, are working with Interior Health to assess potential impacts.

Anyone with questions about a private water system are asked to contact their water system provider.

A containment boom has been deployed along the Kamloops Lake shoreline.

According to an online update from the Ministry of Environment, the derailment spilled fuel and gypsum, a powder product used in drywall.

“CPKC crews and equipment, including environmental teams, are on site conducting a full assessment and beginning work on clean-up,” the ministry’s update reads.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

ORIGINAL: 11:50 a.m.

Clean-up work is underway Sunday morning near Cherry Creek after a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train carrying fuel left the tracks Saturday night.

In a statement to Castanet, CPKC said there were no injuries in a multiple-car derailment Saturday evening just before 7 p.m., about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops.

CPKC said a preliminary assessment has determined a locomotive and approximately 17 cars were involved in the derailment. The company said some product from two of the loaded cars has leaked.

Four of the cars involved are loaded with fuel, five are carrying gypsum and one has pulp products. Three of the empty cars last contained gasoline, as well.

Containment booms have been deployed along the Kamloops Lake shoreline.

“CPKC crews and equipment, including environmental teams, are on site conducting a full assessment and beginning work on a clean-up. Crews are coordinating with the BC Ministry of Environments and Parks,” CPKC’s statement reads.

“The cause of the derailment is under investigation.”

Michael Grenier, Thompson-Nicola Region District Area J director, told Castanet the TNRD’s emergency operations centre was informed of the derailment Saturday night and a slew of personnel and equipment are responding to the incident at the bottom of Cherry Creek Station Road.

He said at least one car appears to have gone into the lake and others have derailed down the embankment and towards the shoreline.

“The concern, of course, is for anything in Kamloops Lake and the potential impact on water systems, people’s water sources,” Grenier said.

“We notified the folks that are operating the Tobiano water intake. There may be private water sources along Kamloops Lake, but we think we’ve accounted for notification of everybody there.”

He said the TNRD’s emergency operations centre expects an update from the railway around 6 p.m. tonight.