Kamloops area recording about half as many scans as comparable Nanaimo, BC Cancer stats show

PET/CT by mid-2030s?

Photo: Castanet/file PET/CT scanner from 2018 news conference

The difference between Kamloops receiving a PET/CT scanner with its new cancer centre now under construction at Royal Inland Hospital and not comes down to 790 patients — a gap that’s not expected to be bridged until 2035.

That’s how many more scans residents in the Nanaimo area received in 2024-2025 compared to Kamloops.

The province is building four new BC Cancer Centres — in Kamloops, Nanaimo, Burnaby and Surrey — but of those four, only Kamloops will be without a PET/CT scanner, which is an imaging modality that identifies where cancer cells are in the body.

The Thompson Regional Hospital District has continued advocating for a scanner, even suggesting some parking be sacrificed in the new building to make room for the machine.

However, the province has thrown myriad excuses at the board as to why one won’t be accommodated, including cost, space constraints and demand when compared to other locations that will receive a scanner.

According to numbers from BC Cancer, in 2024-2025 residents of the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region, where RIH is located, received 892 PET/CT scans. In Central Vancouver Island, in which Nanaimo is located, 1,682 scans were done over the same time period — almost double the Kamloops region. In Fraser South, in which Surrey is located, 2,593 scans were done.

BC Cancer and Interior Health project that Kamloops will have enough patients to support a PET/CT scanner and a specialized team by the mid-2030s.

According to BC Cancer, the new centre in Kamloops is meant to focus on meeting the more immediate need for radiation therapy services in the region.

In the interim, IH’s strategy is to increase the use of the PET-CT scanner at Kelowna General Hospital to improve access to Kamloops area patients.

Patients can continue to access PET/CT services at BC Cancer centres in Vancouver or Victoria, with travel support available if needed, BC Cancer said in a statement to Castanet.

BC Cancer said when planning for future PET/CT scanners, it takes factors such as catchment areas, operating capacity, population growth and projected cancer incidence into account to guide where and when new equipment is most needed.

PET/CT is an imaging modality that identifies where cancer cells are in the body. It delivers precise images of abnormal or cancerous cells and allows doctors to more accurately diagnose and manage cancer in patients, according to the BC Cancer Centre Foundation.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Health, the number of incidents of cancer is expected to grow in the Kamloops area by 33 per cent by 2041.

The new BC Cancer Centre in Kamloops is expected to open in 2028 — about seven years before demand is projected to meet the need for a PET/CT scanner.

The five-storey 50,000 square-foot standalone Kamloops cancer centre includes a 470-stall parkade and will be erected on the Westlands parking lot at RIH near St. Ann's Academy.

There will be space for radiation treatment, radiation-therapy planning, including a CT simulator, an outpatient ambulatory-care unit, including 10 exam rooms and two consultation rooms for radiation-therapy services.