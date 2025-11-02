Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor seeking comrades for next council, but has no interest in running a slate

Mayor taking meetings

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Kamloops’ incumbent mayor, Reid Hamer-Jackson, is looking for like-minded people who support his agenda to run for city council in 2026, but has no intention of setting up a political slate to solidify a team.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet he’s been meeting with “a lot” of people who want to run for city council, noting he’s been having “almost daily” meetings, looking for candidates who share his vision of having a safer community and more accountability at city hall.

He said he also feels more people are paying attention to city council this time around.

“A lot of people are [saying] ‘We gotta get rid of those councillors’, 'I'm gonna run.' A lot of people just say that,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Hamer-Jackson has spent the majority of his council term at odds with his current councillors. The infighting led to his removal as city spokesperson, and he’s also racked up numerous code-of-conduct breaches, resulting in pay cuts.

In 2024, council called on Hamer-Jackson to resign, but he vowed to forge ahead and run for a second term. He said at the time he heard from other members of the community who plan to run in the next municipal election alongside him, in support of his agenda.

While he’s courting like-minded candidates now, the mayor said he doesn’t want to run a slate in the next election because his political leanings are never one-sided, and he doesn’t believe the groups work at the local level.

“I don't know enough about a slate,” he said. “And I've looked around and you see things happening around the province where they did run slates, and years ago, they ran a slate [in Kamloops]. Everybody can't think the same. I think it's very important to have individual minds.”

Hamer-Jackson also noted that a slate could handcuff a candidate, noting a voter may hate him, but like a candidate running on his team, hurting that person’s chances at being elected.

He said he heard from one person interested in running in Kamloops as a member of the Conservative Electors Association who believes it will help his chances of being elected.

“Well, I disagree. I think that you have to be open-minded, and you're working for your municipality and your local taxpayers,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Looking ahead, Hamer-Jackson said of the many people he’s spoken with about the upcoming election, he feels the vote is going to be about who not to elect.

Of the incumbent members of Kamloops council, only Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Mike O’Reilly, who’ll challenge him for mayor, have so far confirmed they’re running for council again.

O’Reilly previously told Castanet Kamloops he is not in favour of slates.

Councillors Dale Bass, Stephen Karpuk, Margot Middleton and Bill Sarai have also previously told Castanet they’re opposed to slate politics.

Elections BC maintains a list of currently registered elector organizations in B.C. — also known as local political parties or slates. The groups run in multiple-seat elections in local elections on a common platform.

While political slates like the Conservative Electors Association are common in the Lower Mainland, they have been rare in Kamloops.