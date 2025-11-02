BC Hydro responding to power outages throughout Kamloops
Outage partially repaired
UPDATE: 8:55 p.m.
BC Hydro is reporting that outage repairs have been completed for hundreds of properties after two lines were down on Saturday.
The outage North of Deleeuw Road in the Juniper Ridge area has been restored, while part of the outage impacting 2530 customers in the Upper Sahali area has been fixed.
Crew on-site are on site, and BC Hydro said they are 630 customer still affected by the outage in Upper Sahali.
Their estimated time of repair is 10:30 p.m.
ORIGINAL: 6:30 p.m.
BC Hydro is responding to two major power outages on Saturday night, affecting more than 3100 properties.
According to BC Hydro, 576 customers are affected by the outage North of Deleeuw Road in the Juniper Ridge area.
Power has been off since 6:03 p.m. and it is believed to be due to a downed pole. Crews are currently on their way.
BC Hydro is also heading to an outage impacting 2530 customers in the Upper Sahali area, which is south of Greenstone Drive, East of Pacific Way, West of Rose Hill Road and North of Panorama Court.
Power has been off since 6:06 p.m. and it is also believed to be due to a downed pole.
There is currently no estimated time for power to return.
DriveBC is reminding travellers heading through Kamloops that any uncontrolled intersections affected go to a four-way stop procedure.
