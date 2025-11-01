Kamloops News

Tourism Kamloops names three attraction concepts chosen as finalists for Iconic Landmark Project

Looking to build attraction

Photo: Tourism Kamloops (AI generated images) A nordic spa, a glass-bottom boardwalk over hoodoos formations in town and Kamloops' own Malahat Skywalk will all be shopped to potential investors to bring to the region as part of a new campaign from Tourism Kamloops.

Tourism Kamloops has unveiled three outdoor adventure business cases it will now spend the next year shopping to would-be investors and developers.

The ideas are the results of the agency's Iconic Landmark Project launched last September, which involved a steering committee and the hiring of a consultant to work on the campaign, aimed at elevating Kamloops' status as a destination.

Tourism Kamloops this week revealed three landmark attraction proposals — a glass-bottom walkway that would be built into hoodoos in the Kamloops area, a year-round nordic spa and an iconic tower and adventure park reminiscent of the Malahat Skywalk on Vancouver Island.

Nic Zdunich, the agency's destination development manager, told Castanet the organization will now be pitching the ideas to players in the sector in an effort to bring some new attractions to the area.

He said Tourism Kamloops is open to other ideas as well — including the possibility of merging all three into one grand experience.

Buy in needed

The Nordic spa would be suited to wealthy travellers, featuring hydrotherapy treatment with hot and cold saunas, panoramic views and Indigenous designs.

A walkway over the hoodoos would involve a cliffside viewing experience, potentially in partnership with Sc.wén̓wen Economic Development Corporation.

The tower and adventure park could be visible from Highway 1, and would offer 360-degree views of the valley alongside activities such as canopy walks, rope courses, climbing features and zip lines. The concept is designed to attract families and outdoor enthusiasts and to be a year-round tourism driver.

“We looked at what was trending around North America and everything right now. The Malahat Skywalk … it's had really great success amongst visitors, [and] there's a suspension bridge over in Golden,” Zdunich said.

“But we also have to look at what land was available and what were the possibilities here, too. For instance, we don't have a huge canyon, so we couldn't do a suspension bridge here, but we do have some amazing views, so an observation tower like the Malahat Skywalk could make sense.”

Zdunich said while there’s been a lot of investment in the tourism industry over in the Okanagan, he doesn’t think Kamloops has shown it’s ready yet, which is why Tourism Kamloops has spent the last few years looking at how it can start attracting investors for the region.

“It's not that they weren't interested in Kamloops. We just really weren't giving them a reason to pay attention. The community has to want these types of investments, too,” he said.

Zdunich said highway traffic is one of the main drivers investors in tourism look for in deciding to develop a project, and Kamloops has that and a good sized population, with more than 100,000 residents and multiple major highways passing through.

Zdunich said while Kamloops is known as a resource town, he feels there's enough visitors to the area annually to begin making a pivot and diversifying the economy.

Waterslide idea dried up?

Zdunich said the three concepts were chosen for having high potential and a competitive edge in the Kamloops market.

He said the spa aims to capitalize on the popularity of the wellness industry, while the tower and walkway are meant to seize on the outdoors lifestyle Kamloops is known for.

Zdunich said the trio was selected from a "laundry list" of ideas put together by its steering committee. He said waterslides — an often talked about desired attraction to return to the city — was on that list and even made the top 10, but ultimately didn’t move further.

He said that was due to competition from established waterslides in Chilliwack and Vernon, and the current trendiness of suspension bridges and view towers, which are less common in the region.

“However, I will say this about waterslides, if somebody put out a petition and the community got a bunch of signatures around it, I would be open to exploring the idea. It's always at the back of my mind,” Zdunich said.

“If a developer approached me with interest in water slides, I would definitely explore it with them.”

Millions of dollars spent

According to Tourism Kamloops, the city welcomes nearly two million visitors annually, generating more than $316 million in direct visitor spending.

The landmark campaign was a first for Tourism Kamloops and aims to tap into the city's untapped potential with an investor-facing effort, inviting developers, operators and capital partners to co-create infrastructure.

“This isn't about incremental growth, it’s about creating long-term economic drivers that will turn Kamloops from a stopover into a must-stop destination,” Tourism Kamloops said in a press release.