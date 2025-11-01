Kamloops News

Kamloops council to consider new recreation fee structure with 2.5% annual increase

Recreation fees could rise

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops city hall

Kamloops council has been asked to approve a new fee structure that will see a consistent, annual rate increase for booking and accessing municipal recreation facilities — from city sports fields to pools.

The revised recreation fee schedule will be up for debate during Tuesday’s council meeting.

In a report prepared for council, city staff said the fees were set to align with average rates in comparable communities.

“To ensure predictability for user groups and to support improved cost recovery, recreation fees will be subject to an annual increase of 2.5 per cent,” the report said.

“Fee adjustments have been structured to remain both appropriate and competitive within the market.”

City staff said rates and admission fees for children are largely unchanged, noting they wanted to ensure recreation opportunities remained attainable for youth and young families.

“Most of the adjustments have been made to adult and commercial rates. The impact on Kamloops residents is expected to be minimal, as many commercial user groups operate from outside the area,” the report said.

According to the report, if council approves the plan, rates will increase by 2.5 per cent each year, starting on Jan. 1.

For a Tournament Capital Centre general admission pass, the adult drop-in rate would be $15.11 in 2026, rising to $15.49 in 2027 and $15.87 in 2028.

A senior would pay $11.76 in 2026, and $12.05 in 2027.

In 2026, commercial groups could pay $81 per hour or $567 per day for the use of the Hillside Stadium soccer field. In 2027, the rates would increase to $83 per hour, or $582 per day.

The full list of proposed fee changes can be viewed here.