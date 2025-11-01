Kamloops News

City of Kamloops report shows provincial housing targets not met for a second year

Housing targets short again

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. FILE - Workers on a construction project.

The City of Kamloops has fallen short of its provincially mandated housing target for the second year in a row, despite the approval of hundreds of units from council.

City council will be discussing this year’s housing target progress report during its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The report, prepared by city staff, shows the municipality issued occupancy permits for fewer units this year than during the same time period last year.

In the two years since the province delivered its housing order, council has issued occupancy permits for a total of 882 housing units — below the overall target of 1,414 units.

Staff said the decline in occupancy permits granted can be attributed to higher interest rates, economic uncertainty brought on by United States tariffs, rising construction costs and federal policies restricting immigration and international students.

“These factors have increased the economic risk for developers and builders to move forward with construction projects, so projects are being put on hold until the situation improves,” the report reads.

“Hopefully, the economic outlook for next year improves, with continued lower interest rates, improved trade relations with the United States and the advancement of new federal policies to increase housing supply nationwide.”

Target is 4,200 net new homes

B.C.’s Ministry of Housing set five years’ worth of housing targets for Kamloops, among other municipalities, in the fall of 2023. By 2028, Kamloops will need to have completed 4,236 net new units of housing (75 per cent of its target).

For the first reporting period, from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024, the city issued occupancy permits for 449 residential units — below the first year’s target of 679.

The city issued occupancy permits for 433 residential units from Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025 — the second year of housing target tracking. This fell short of the provincial target of 735 new units required in year two.

However, the report noted in the first two years, council has approved hundreds more units through rezoning applications, registered development permits and building permits.

Until an occupancy permit is issued, the units won’t count towards the provincial housing targets.

Last winter, Ravi Kahlon, the former Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, sent a letter to the City of Kamloops asking for more information on some of its housing-related initiatives, noting the city hadn’t met the provincially mandated targets.

In the letter, Kahlon said while the targets hadn’t been met, he was encouraged that nearly 2,000 new units were “in the development pipeline.”

Kamloops will need to issue occupancy permits for 1,351 units in the next year if it wants to hit the year three cumulative target of 2,233 net new homes.

By year four, the city will need to hit a cumulative total of 3,164 new units, and 4,236 in year five.

The staff report noted this minimum target threshold is 75 per cent of the 5,648 total units that will need to be added in Kamloops by 2028.

Based on averages taken from 2018 to 2022, the city has added about 750 units per year — 3,745 in five years.