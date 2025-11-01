BC Wildlife Park's resident black bears prepare for denning season
Bears get ready to slumber
The black bears at the BC Wildlife Park are getting settled in for their long winter’s nap.
According to the park, Hamilton, Numees, Tuk, and Clover are preparing for denning season.
“While they are now off display, the bears continue to engage in natural pre-denning behaviours,” the park said in a post on social media.
“They are spending much of their time resting in their dens but still getting up to eat."
Bears in the wild are also preparing to hibernate. The BC Conservation Officer Service warned this week that hungry bears are out right now looking to fatten up on whatever they can get their paws on.
The BC Wildlife Park is on winter hours, open weekends, statutory holidays and SD73 professional development days from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information or to plan a visit, click here.
More Kamloops News
- 'It’s not doom and gloom'BC - 11:18 am
- Vipers in action tonightVernon - 11:16 am
- Trump's racist post removedUnited States - 11:14 am
- Actor hit with 4 chargesEntertainment - 11:10 am
- Accused cop killer on trialVancouver - 11:07 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$839,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Suzie (and Sally) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate