BC Wildlife Park's resident black bears prepare for denning season

Bears get ready to slumber

Photo: BC Wildlife Park Hamilton, one of the BC Wildlife Park's resident black bears, munches on a pumpkin while preparing to den down for winter.

The black bears at the BC Wildlife Park are getting settled in for their long winter’s nap.

According to the park, Hamilton, Numees, Tuk, and Clover are preparing for denning season.

“While they are now off display, the bears continue to engage in natural pre-denning behaviours,” the park said in a post on social media.

“They are spending much of their time resting in their dens but still getting up to eat."

Bears in the wild are also preparing to hibernate. The BC Conservation Officer Service warned this week that hungry bears are out right now looking to fatten up on whatever they can get their paws on.

The BC Wildlife Park is on winter hours, open weekends, statutory holidays and SD73 professional development days from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to plan a visit, click here.