Realtor Karpiak named new chair of Royal Inland Hospital Foundation's board

Photo: RIH Foundation Andrew Karpiak is the new chair of the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.

The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation has a new board chair.

Andrew Karpiak has taken over the role from outgoing chair Dino Bernardo.

Karpiak is a local realtor with a lifelong connection to healthcare, the son of a physician father and a nurse mom.

He began working with the RIHF board six years ago.

“Kamloops offers something special,” he said. “Whether you’re interested in hiking, biking, fishing, or skiing, you can go from work to the outdoors in minutes. It’s an incredible place to raise a family and build a life.”

In a news release, the foundation said Karpiak considers his role to be something of a community ambassador.

"Andrew’s passion for people, connection, and community growth aligns closely with the Foundation’s vision for the future,” it reads.

"Through his leadership, he hopes to continue strengthening the link between healthcare and community, inspiring the next generation of donors and helping ensure Royal Inland Hospital continues to attract and retain the talented professionals who make outstanding care possible."