Aberdeen Drive detour in effect due to water main break, City of Kamloops says

Detour in place for a day

Photo: Castanet This map shows the stretch of Aberdeen Drive that is closed on Halloween night due to a broken water main.

The City of Kamloops is responding to a water main break this afternoon along Aberdeen Drive, which is impacting traffic.

Aberdeen Drive eastbound between Van Horne Drive and Laurier Drive is closed as a result of the break. Traffic is being detoured along Van Horne Drive until Saturday, the municipality said in a post on social media.

“Crews will be on scene and the detour will be in place this evening with expected completion tomorrow at approximately 5 p.m.,” the city’s notice stated.