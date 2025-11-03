Kamloops News

RCMP constable's domestic assault trial delayed after new gun charges laid

Photo: Castanet FILE - A patch on the shoulder of an RCMP officer

A Merritt Mountie’s domestic violence trial will not take place as scheduled this week after he was hit on Thursday with a raft of serious firearms charges.

RCMP Const. David Paul Feller, 38, had been scheduled to stand trial later this week in Merritt provincial court on charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault by choking, five counts of simple assault, two counts of uttering threats and two firearms charges. The charges date back to incidents alleged to have taken place in 2020 and 2021.

Lawyers appeared briefly in a Kamloops courtroom on Friday to adjourn that trial. The reason for the adjournment is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Feller was charged last week with breach of trust by a public officer, accused of misappropriating 15 guns over a three-year period in connection with his police work, as well as two counts of possessing firearms obtained through the commission of an offence and four additional gun-related charges.

Details of those allegations are protected by a separate publication ban but court documents show he is alleged to have had more than two dozen firearms in his possession when he was arrested in 2023.

Feller is due back in court on his new charges on Nov. 18. Lawyers will set a new date for his domestic violence trial on Nov. 24.

He was granted bail on Thursday and is suspended with pay from the RCMP.