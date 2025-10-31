Kamloops News
Using fireworks in city limits could result in $250 fine, City of Kamloops says
No fireworks permitted
Photo: KTW file
FILE - An onlooker takes in Canada Day fireworks at Riverside Park.
There are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween, but setting off fireworks within city limits shouldn’t be one of them.
That’s the message from the City of Kamloops, which issued a reminder on Friday that the personal use of fireworks is not allowed — period.
“Remember that possessing, using, storing or selling fireworks without a valid permit from Kamloops Fire Rescue could result in a $250 fine,” reads a social media post from the city.
“Stick to costumes, candy and spooky vibes instead.”
Permits aren’t issued to members of the public, but are reserved for licensed professional operators who execute shows at the discretion of the city fire chief.
