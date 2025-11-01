Kamloops News

RIH Craft-a-Fair returns Sunday to Sandman Centre

Craft-a-Fair this weekend

Photo: KTW file FILE - The RIH Craft-a-Fair at Sandman Centre

A popular craft fair will return this weekend to downtown Kamloops.

The RIH Craft-a-Fair, presented by the RIH Evening Auxiliary and the RIH Foundation, will return on Sunday for its 39th year, running from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Sandman Centre, 300 Lorne St.

Crafters and artisans will be selling a variety of products, and money raised will go toward the purchase of equipment at the hospital.

Admission is $2 per person.

For more information, call 250-314-2325 or send an email to [email protected].