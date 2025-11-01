Kamloops News
RIH Craft-a-Fair returns Sunday to Sandman Centre
Craft-a-Fair this weekend
Photo: KTW file
FILE - The RIH Craft-a-Fair at Sandman Centre
A popular craft fair will return this weekend to downtown Kamloops.
The RIH Craft-a-Fair, presented by the RIH Evening Auxiliary and the RIH Foundation, will return on Sunday for its 39th year, running from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Sandman Centre, 300 Lorne St.
Crafters and artisans will be selling a variety of products, and money raised will go toward the purchase of equipment at the hospital.
Admission is $2 per person.
For more information, call 250-314-2325 or send an email to [email protected].
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
