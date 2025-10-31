Kamloops News

Pumpkins of Light festival showcases nearly 400 jack-o-lanterns at Kamloops farm

Hundreds of jack-o-lanterns

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops families took in hundreds of carved, candle-lit pumpkins on Thursday night at the Pumpkins of Light festival in Brocklehurst

'Twas the night before Halloween, and just off of Southill Street, Kamloops families lined up to see hundreds of jack-o-lanterns lit by flickering candlelight.

The Pumpkins of Light festival took place Thursday evening in Brocklehurst, hosted by Open Door Group’s Gardengate Horticultural Program.

A path took attendees past benches and tables adorned with pumpkins featuring designs from the classic triangle-shaped toothy faces to the Batman symbol.

“Tonight is a phenomenal turnout for us,” said Erica McCue, activity co-ordinator.

“We've had turnouts similar to this in the past, but not for a couple years. I think having it the day before Halloween makes a big difference — and it's a nice, fun, free, family friendly event.”

McCue said GardenGate grew 741 pumpkins this year, and donated about 380 to the event. They were carved by schools and community groups in Kamloops.

“It’s a way for us to give back to the community, because the community really does support our program a lot throughout the year,” she said.

McCue said it’s also an opportunity to show people the Gardengate site, which is “tucked away” near the Overlander Long Term Care facility.

“It's an opportunity for us to just connect in person with people that support us, or people who want to learn about us, but also to bring awareness to mental health and the cool things that we're doing in our community to support other people,” she said.

Gardengate is a horticulture project offered through Open Door Group which focuses on promoting physical and mental wellbeing.

According to the Open Door Group, the program has supported more than 1,500 people with mental health conditions and contributed an average of 18,000 pounds of produce to local food security.

Gardengate is celebrating its 25th anniversary.