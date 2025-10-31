Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor revives campaign call for BC Housing audit with new motion

Mayor wants housing audit

Photo: KTW file FILE - Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson wants to see city council petition the province for an external audit of local BC Housing facilities — and he wants his official spokesperson responsibilities reinstated so he can advocate for it.

The mayor introduced a motion last week calling for the audit of “harm reduction/drug housing facilities” funded by BC Housing and operated by social agencies in Kamloops. The motion will be up for debate during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“Despite substantial public investment, many services promised to improve housing stability, recovery and community safety have not been consistently delivered, resulting in ongoing strain on emergency responders, local businesses and nearby residents,” the motion reads.

Hamer-Jackson's motion suggests writing to B.C. Premier David Eby and several ministers asking them to commission an “independent, external performance audit” of BC Housing facilities, assessing whether they are delivering on mandated outcomes.

The motion also suggests the letter to the province “emphasize that we recognize the vital work of local non-profit social agencies.”

Hamer-Jackson has called for an independent review of shelters and supportive housing operating on a harm reduction model since before he was elected.

The mayor owns a business on West Victoria Street, and has attributed a number of incidents along the corridor, such as fires, vandalism, break-ins and thefts, to neighbouring supportive housing and shelter facilities.

Hamer-Jackson said he thinks Kamloops has too many harm reduction facilities, adding he knows many people who have overdosed and died. He said he wants to see people receive help in recovery-focused facilities instead, noting these buildings don’t seem to have the same amount of street disorder surrounding them.

“We've got to get some control of this. You know, these agencies need help, I mean, obviously, they need some help. They need more support. So I think that with a performance audit you're going to find the gaps,” Hamer-Jackson said.

He has been openly critical of social agencies operating in the city, which resulted in a legal back-and-forth with the lawyer for ASK Wellness’ executive officer Bob Hughes shortly after the mayor was elected.

Hamer-Jackson has said in the past he believes housing and shelter operators need to be “more accountable” to the community.

Agency spokespeople and medical officials say harm reduction efforts help save lives amid an ongoing toxic drug crisis.

'No interest' in the past

In late 2023, Kamloops council voted in favour of telling the province it had “no interest” in pursuing a third-party review of BC Housing or local social agencies. Hamer-Jackson was the lone vote in opposition.

At the time, councillors acknowledged the gravity of street disorder, but noted not every individual causing issues was from a supportive housing facility.

Some said they felt there was more to be gained by working in partnership with non-profits trying to help vulnerable people than pursue a review that could damage these relationships.

When Hamer-Jackson introduced his motion during the Oct. 21 council meeting, Coun. Nancy Bepple objected to the phrase “drug housing,” saying it's a derogatory term that stigmatizes people who use drugs.

Hamer-Jackson said he used the phrase in his motion because people who live in these facilities call them drug houses.

'Hopefully there is full support'

When asked if, given this history, he believed he could convince council to vote in favour of his motion, Hamer-Jackson said he wasn’t sure.

However, he said many councillors have recently publicly spoken out against street disorder, including at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention this September.

“It looks like might have support — and hopefully there is full support for it,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson said it was important for him that his spokesperson abilities be reinstated because he has been trying to gain traction on this for years before he was elected.

Council decided to remove his ability to act as city spokesperson last year. In a statement, council said this action was taken due to Hamer-Jackson’s failure to carry out duties “in a manner befitting a representative of council,” and a failure or refusal to execute the will of council — the mayor’s responsibility under the Community Charter.