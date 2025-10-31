Kamloops News

Documentary investigates claim of supernatural sighting north of Kamloops

Photo: Jason Hewlett Documentary filmmaker Jason Hewlett set out to trace the legend of an illusive forest spirit in his latest documentary, Tracking the Wendigo.

Did a woman really see an ancient forest spirit near a lake outside Kamloops? That's what paranormal investigator Jason Hewlett set out to discover last year when he started working on his new project.

A documentary called Tracking the Wendigo was released online Sunday. The film accompanies a book written by Hewlett and released earlier this month called Heart of Ice.

Hewlett told Castanet the work took him about a year and a half to complete from conception to release.

The research brought Hewlett and fellow investigators to the forest near Pinantan and Paul Lake, where he earlier learned about a local woman who said she spotted the creature in the area in 2023.

“She’s driving in the wintertime, and on the side of the road [she sees] this tall shape and what looked like a cloak with these antlers coming off of its head,” Hewlett said.

“When she told her husband, he went and did research and said, basically, ‘Sounds like there was a Wendigo that you saw,’ and so that’s kind of what spurred our investigation into it.”

Filming of the documentary also saw Hewlett travel to the Edmonton area, where he tracked the creature’s origins and followed up on reported sightings.

“Up there, people really believe these stories still,” he said. “They’re very much rooted in the culture up there.”

Linked to historic folktales

According to Hewlett’s research, the Wendigo is rooted in Algonquin and Cree culture. The word was used to describe individuals or communities that behaved “in an ill way” by being selfish, greedy, aggressive or anti-social.

It then evolved into a cautionary tale, in which the Wendigo became a forest spirit that would possess people and make them kill and eat others, according to Hewlett.

He said the Wendigo took on some significance in Alberta in 1878, when an Indigenous trapper and guide named Swift Runner butchered and ate his wife and children. He claimed he had been possessed by the spirit of a Wendigo.

“He was the first person legally hung in Western Canada at Fort Saskatchewan,” Hewlett said, adding the man claimed he could still see the Wendigo even when behind bars.

“There’s been about several cases where the Wendigo has basically even been documented in Canadian criminal law, because the people who believe in it, believe in it so much.”

The Wendigo was first portrayed as a creature roaming the forests in a 1910 fictional novella.

Investigation got 'spooky'

The documentary sees Hewlett interview researchers, folklorists and Indigenous people while conducting his investigation, and culminates in a field search near Paul Lake.

“I don’t want to spoil things, but it got a bit spooky at times,” he said.

“You’re out in the woods and it’s off a road where no one’s really around — the woods just get kind of spooky.”

Hewlett said it was a daunting task to take on directorial duties for his feature-length documentary while concurrently writing a book on the same topic, but it was also rewarding.

“When you make something like this, you have a renewed respect for people who make documentaries or any kind of film. It’s a big process, it’s a collaborative process,” he said.

Hewlett said he’s also working on several Sasquatch-related projects for Small Town Monsters — the same production company behind his documentary and book.

He said he has been pleased with the reaction to Tracking the Wendigo so far, which has garnered tens of thousands of views online.